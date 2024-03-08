Signals of slowing economic growth across regions at the beginning of 2024 have created a continued focus on sustained higher interest rates as the year progresses so far. Macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical events have driven capital across various segments characterising positive and negative implications we continue to monitor.

Against this cautious outlook, we asked the experts from Invesco’s bank loans, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views as the first quarter of 2024 wraps up.

Bank loans: potential for high income and relative value

Kevin Egan, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Secured Bank Loan Group

2023 was an exceptional year for loan returns (second highest on record) on both a relative and absolute basis, driven primarily by robust coupon that is near all-time highs. Looking forward in 2024, we continue to expect loans to provide high income in a higher for longer interest rate environment. Despite two consecutive years of exceptionally strong relative performance, we believe there are still several compelling reasons to consider investing in senior secured loans:

Potential high level of current income: Coupon income for bank loans today is ~9.5%, which is its highest since 20091. Market expectations are for rates to remain high, well above pre-2022 levels. Loans have proven to provide consistent, stable income through varying market cycles, including recessionary periods and periods of falling rates. Floating rate feature: Loans have virtually no duration risk (average ~45 days). The forward Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) curve currently implies an average 3-month SOFR rate of approximately 4.5% over the course of 2024. This reflects the broadly adopted market view that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot to easing interest rates in the first half of 2024 but will lower interest rates cautiously. Compelling relative value: Loans have offered one of the best yields in fixed income, while providing downside risk mitigation by being senior in the capital structure and being secured by the assets of the company. Loans have offered these high yields with no duration risk. In a recessionary environment, loans offer downside risk mitigation by being senior which means they are the highest priority to be repaid in the event of default. Senior secured assets may offer added risk mitigation throughout recessionary periods.

We feel that current loan yields and spreads are attractive with the average loan coupon surpassing high yield bonds. We believe bank loans currently offer higher relative value both from an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.