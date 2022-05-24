How can alternatives act as a hedge to rising rates and inflation?

Could persistent inflation and rising rates be the death knell for the 60/40 portfolio?

Investors are beginning to shift their focus from the pandemic to the consequences of policymakers’ unprecedented stimulus packages. These efforts to support the economy have contributed to rising inflation and interest rates. This shift away from low inflation and negative interest rates, could pose difficulties for traditional, longer duration fixed income and public equities.

With labour markets almost fully recovered from the pandemic, trillions added to the money supply, and supply chains strained from demand and inventory shocks, consumers are experiencing drastic price increases felt broadly across goods and services.

With increases to housing, food, transportation and energy, the labour force is now expecting wages to adjust accordingly1. Central bankers globally are now pressured to respond to these trends with both swift and meaningful interest rate increases. That’s because policy rates are lagging the neutral rate of interest by more than 8%2.

This hawkish stance is a step change to central bankers’ prior position of “transitory inflation” from November 20213. Forward markets estimate that, within two years, short term interest rates in the US will be brought to around 3.0% from today’s 0.3%4.

While long term inflation expectations are anchored, credit spreads remain low (but widening), and profits are at record highs5. This shift in policymaking has ignited investor’s fears of tightened financial conditions, contracting earnings, and defaults.

In what has been an unusual time for global markets, stocks and bonds have been correlated to the downside and suffered significant losses in 2022. Investors are justifiably concerned that the bastion of the 60/40 portfolio6 is not suitable for a period of rising inflation and interest rates as shown by figure 1 below.