For our base case scenario, we believe that US domestic policy volatility and uncertainty are likely to persist for the remainder of the year. We expect US tariffs to be higher than in previous decades, though lower than initially announced on ‘Liberation Day,’ and we expect US-China trading relations to gradually improve. These combined effects would likely cause a mild slowdown in the US economy, although the extension of tax cuts and deregulation could provide a tailwind. Disinflationary pressures in Europe and China should free governments and central banks to stimulate their domestic economies.