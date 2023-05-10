European equity markets ended April up. Despite some disappointing economic data, positive earnings results provided a boost. Real estate, healthcare and energy performed best, while information technology and materials lagged.

Eurozone GDP rose in the quarter one, though by less than expected. Germany was flat (though this was better than the previous quarter’s decline), while France, Spain and Italy all saw growth – the former in line with consensus estimates.

Inflation in the region surprisingly increased (if marginally) in April, despite predictions pitching it to be flat. Eurozone inflation now sits at 7% - though local readings vary. Germany saw its lowest level of inflation for more than a year, while in Italy and Spain, it picked up more than expected.