European equities ended July in negative territory partly due to the Federal Reserve’s renewed commitment to interest rate increases.

Inflation hit a new record high of 9.1%, beating consensus. Wholesale energy and commodities, like wheat, were among the main drivers. Pressure is building on the European Central Bank to be more aggressive with interest rate hikes in September.

A new link in a gas pipeline from the Iberian peninsula to France could be ready within a year say Spain, after backing from Germany. This will help to alleviate Europe’s reliance on Russia for gas supply.