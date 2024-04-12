European equity markets closed off a strong quarter, setting new highs in March. This was supported by strong economic data and the expectation that central banks will soon start cutting interest rates. Key sectors like financials and energy outperformed, while technology lagged.

The European Commission Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) rose to 96.3, in line with forecasts, showing improved confidence in industry, services, and retail. Eurozone composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) hit a nine-month high of 49.9. A number above 50 indicates that businesses are growing.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) surprised markets with a 25-basis points interest rate cut to 1.50%, weakening the Swiss franc, making it the first to cut rates. The European Central Bank (ECB) plans to assess wage pressures in June before taking any action, despite expected inflation easing in March.