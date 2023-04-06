Despite an equity-market sell off in the first half of the month (because of the troubles in the banking sector), European markets ended the month up.

The big story was the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse, in an all-share deal brokered by the Swiss regulator, government and National Bank (SNB). The potential writedown of UBS’ Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds was a factor in the CHF9 billion guarantee the bank was given as part of the deal.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by an additional 0.5%, despite market volatility and inflation falling to it’s lowest level (6.9%) in a year.