European markets once again ended the month up. This was off the back of a more positive recessionary outlook and boosts from lower gas prices and a mild autumn. All sectors ended the month in the green.

Eurozone inflation fell for the first time in 17 months and by more than consensus estimates. Despite still being at 10%, it has sparked hope that inflation may have peaked and that the European Central Bank (ECB) may ease interest rate hikes.

The flash purchasing managers’ composite index (PMI) spent its fifth consecutive month below 50 (indicating that businesses are contracting). But it did rise by 0.5% in November, which was more than expected.