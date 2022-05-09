Growth in Europe and US was slower than expected last month, which meant European equities ended lower. Uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to trouble this market

Of the four big economies, Eurostat data showed that Italian output slowed, French output was stagnant while Germany and Spain grew moderately. Inflation has now hit 7.5%, largely driven by food and energy prices.

In politics, the much-anticipated French election ended with the expected result, a victory for Emmanuel Macron.