Rising inflation, the threat of interest rate rises and slowing growth all dampened investor sentiment, meaning European markets ended May down.

Having held off for some time, European central bank policymakers have agreed now that interest rate hikes are needed. These are likely to happen in July and September, to help control record inflation.

In politics, Portugal’s finance minister pledged to cut debt in the face of higher borrowing costs. The German finance minister has urged the EU to rein in public spending and Finland and Sweden have formally applied to join NATO.