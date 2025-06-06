Alternative opportunities quarterly update

Executive summary

Portfolio risk: We remain neutral on how we’re allocating risk within our alternatives portfolio due to elevated downside growth risks, high equity valuations, and benign capital markets activity. In general, we’re more defensive, favoring private debt and hedged strategies versus private equity.

Private credit:

Deal flow remains challenged, however, with recent activity well below its 2021 peak. A muted leveraged buyout (LBO) environment due to large valuation gaps keeps many PE deals on hold.

With a surplus of real estate debt dry powder and a continued pullback by banks, alternative lenders are poised for a robust year of loan origination.

Private equity: Private equity (PE) faces headwinds in today’s environment. High interest rates are likely balanced by lower public market valuations post-sell-off. While uncertainty looms from tariffs, we believe a favorable regulatory environment for domestically oriented sectors within PE (such as those in the middle market) may provide some counterbalance.

Real assets: While cap rates remain muted relative to interest rate levels, we view real estate valuations as relatively attractive compared to public and private equity markets. After recent policy and sentiment volatility, expected Fed cuts should be supportive for lending costs and cap rates.

Hedge funds: As stock markets recently entered a technical correction, hedge funds with lower betas to market risk may be a valuable alternative within a portfolio. Spreads within event-driven strategies remain high due to the limited capital markets activity from mergers and acquisitions as private equity remains sidelined.