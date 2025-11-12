Don’t split with Private Credit – open the relationship

The recent asset raising success of Australian Private Debt managers with a heavy bias to property related debt has been impressive. Many Australian investors have enjoyed the high level of consistent income and low volatility driven by infrequent valuations at par, regardless of the market environment. However, are cracks appearing? Australian Private Debt has faced intense media scrutiny and mounting regulatory pressure this year - highlighting downside risks in property debt, concerns over valuation approaches and whether liquidity has yet been truly tested.

Although the underlying instruments are primarily both senior secured and floating rate, not all private debt is created equal. We’ve explored the few similarities and many differences between two types of offerings, Australian Private Debt and Senior Secured Loans, focussing on portfolio holdings, valuation transparency and liquidity mechanisms.