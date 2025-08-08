The Case for Senior Secured Loans: Q2 2025

Recently, there has been a significant focus on the uncertainty of the US macroeconomic backdrop and its potential implications for the senior secured bank loan market. Paramount among these concerns are three key questions:

1) How are underlying issuers able to handle increased debt service costs with higher interest rates?

2) Where are we in the interest rate cycle and how will this affect issuers?

3) What effect will a potential recession or tariff uncertainty have on issuers?

This piece provides our view on the current market environment and attempts to answer these critical questions.