Profile

Alan Weinfeld is a Senior Client Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Private Credit group. In this role, he is responsible for the product development, structuring, and exploring new business opportunities for the private credit business.



Mr. Weinfeld joined Invesco in 2020 as an investment partner in the firm’s private equity fund-of-fund business and continues to serve on the Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, he was a partner at a start-up private equity fund focusing on seeding new private credit and private equity managers. Before that, Mr. Weinfeld was a managing director at New York Life’s private credit and private equity fund-of-fund business. He started his career at Franklin Templeton Investments, where he held several positions in the Alternative Investments group over his 13-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Weinfeld has had a career spanning since 1997, with a focus on private credit and private equity fund investing.



Mr. Weinfeld earned a BA degree, magna cum laude, in Latin American studies and economics from Tulane University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charter holder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta.