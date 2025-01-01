Alan Weinfeld
CFA®
Profile
Mr. Weinfeld joined Invesco in 2020 as an investment partner in the firm’s private equity fund-of-fund business and continues to serve on the Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, he was a partner at a start-up private equity fund focusing on seeding new private credit and private equity managers. Before that, Mr. Weinfeld was a managing director at New York Life’s private credit and private equity fund-of-fund business. He started his career at Franklin Templeton Investments, where he held several positions in the Alternative Investments group over his 13-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Weinfeld has had a career spanning since 1997, with a focus on private credit and private equity fund investing.
Mr. Weinfeld earned a BA degree, magna cum laude, in Latin American studies and economics from Tulane University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charter holder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta.