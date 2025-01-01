Derek Fin
Mr. Fin joined Invesco in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president and senior client portfolio manager at Seix Investment Advisors, responsible for senior loan and high yield bond strategies. Before that, Mr. Fin was a vice president at J.P. Morgan on the multi-asset portfolio management team focused on investments in equities, fixed income, and alternatives. Before that, he was a fixed income product specialist at Goldman Sachs within the investment management division. Mr. Fin began his career in 2010 at the LSTA (Loan Syndications and Trading Association) as a market analyst providing research to institutional clients on the senior loan market.
Mr. Fin earned a BBA degree in finance from Lehman College. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder.