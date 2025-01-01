Profile

Derek Fin is a Client Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Private Credit group. In this role, he is focused on supporting business development efforts and is responsible for client communication for senior loans and alternative credit products.



Mr. Fin joined Invesco in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president and senior client portfolio manager at Seix Investment Advisors, responsible for senior loan and high yield bond strategies. Before that, Mr. Fin was a vice president at J.P. Morgan on the multi-asset portfolio management team focused on investments in equities, fixed income, and alternatives. Before that, he was a fixed income product specialist at Goldman Sachs within the investment management division. Mr. Fin began his career in 2010 at the LSTA (Loan Syndications and Trading Association) as a market analyst providing research to institutional clients on the senior loan market.



Mr. Fin earned a BBA degree in finance from Lehman College. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder.