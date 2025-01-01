Profile

Jeffrey Reemer is a Managing Director and Senior Client Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Senior Loan group. He is responsible for the ongoing product development, structuring, and marketing of investment funds for senior loans and alternative credit products as well as for developing business opportunities in nontraditional areas of bank loans and private debt.



Mr. Reemer joined Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. in 2009 as a senior credit analyst. In 2012, he transitioned to a client portfolio manager role and and was promoted to Managing Director in 2017. Previously, he worked as an investment banking analyst in Credit Suisse’s strategic finance group, advising investment banking clients on how strategic corporate decisions would impact share price and would likely be analyzed and valued by institutional investors. Mr. Reemer was promoted to associate in Credit Suisse’s leveraged finance origination and restructuring group where he evaluated, structured and executed financings including high yield bonds and term loans in the context of leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, restructurings and acquisitions across a wide range of industries. He began his career at Bedford Oak Advisors LLC, a long-short equity hedge fund, in 2003.



Mr. Reemer earned a BSBA in finance and accounting from Washington University in St. Louis. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder, and holds the Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations.