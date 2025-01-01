Jeffrey Schmidt

Profile

Jeff Schmidt is a Principal in Private Debt for Invesco’s Global Private Credit platform. In this role, he is responsible for originating, evaluating and executing private debt investment opportunities across the middle market.



Jeff joined Invesco Private Credit in 2026. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 13 years at AEA Investors where he held a range of roles focused on sourcing, underwriting and managing private credit investments across the capital structure. Before that, Jeff worked at Sandler O’Neill and Broadpoint Gleacher in their capital advisory groups. He has been making private debt and passive equity investments in the middle market since 2013 and entered the financial services industry in 2009.



Jeff earned a BBA with concentration in finance and accounting from Emory University.