Jordan Darrington is a Vice President for the Distressed Credit & Special Situations team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for sourcing, analyzing and executing distressed and special situation investment opportunities.

Jordan joined the organization in 2013. Prior to his current role, Jordan was a senior credit analyst on the senior loan team at Invesco. Prior to that, Jordan was an analyst on the senior corporate loan team at OppenheimerFunds. Previously, he served as a fixed income and equity trading assistant at OppenheimerFunds. Jordan entered the financial services industry in 2012.

Jordan earned a BS from the University of Colorado at Boulder and an MBA from Duke University. He is a CFA charterholder.