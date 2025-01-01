Profile

Kevin Petrovcik is a Managing Director and Senior Client Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income and is responsible for the ongoing product development, structuring and marketing of investment funds for senior loans, high yield and alternative credit products within fixed income. Kevin joined Invesco’s senior loan business in 1999 to establish its product management initiative and launch Invesco’s first collateralized loan obligation. Prior to joining Invesco, Kevin was with Loan Pricing Corporation (Thomson Reuters LPC) as director of LPC's public data group and responsible for Reuters’ loan and high yield market commentary and analytics in the United States, EMEA, Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Kevin began his career in banking as a corporate credit analyst with The First National Bank of Chicago, following which he worked at Bankers Trust Company in BT’s management consulting group and then worked at Salomon Brothers Inc. in their business planning department. He earned an M.B.A. in finance and business policy from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and a B.S. in accounting and economics from New York University's Stern School of Business.