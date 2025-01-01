Profile

Niklas Floersch is an Associate for the Distressed Credit and Special Situations team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for sourcing, analyzing, and executing distressed investment opportunities.



Mr. Floersch joined Invesco in 2023. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst at Rothschild & Co., where he focused on leveraged finance and restructuring transactions in the DACH region. Before that, he worked in the private debt team at the StepStone Group. Mr. Floersch has been in the industry since 2021.



Mr. Floersch earned a BSc degree in business administration from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and an MSc degree in political economy from the London School of Economics.