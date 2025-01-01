Profile

Nuno Caetano is Head of European Trading and a Portfolio Manager for European collateralized loan obligations (CLO) in Invesco’s Global Senior Loan group. In this role, he is responsible for portfolio management, with a focus on the European collateralized loan obligation platform, as well as the senior loan group’s trading operations in Europe.



Mr. Caetano joined Invesco in 2006. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president and portfolio manager in the senior loan group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, he was vice president in the leveraged finance portfolio group at Citigroup. While at Citigroup, he also held positions as a senior associate in the European deal structuring and origination team, an associate banker in the firm’s global banking franchise, and a warrants trader in its corporate and investment bank.



Mr. Caetano earned a BS degree in business administration and an MSc in corporate finance from Universidade Catolica Portuguesa. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.