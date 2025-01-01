Profile

Peter Niehaus is a Managing Director for the Distressed Credit and Special Situations team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for sourcing, analyzing, and executing distressed investment opportunities.



Mr. Niehaus joined Invesco in 2017. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate at the Carlyle Group, where he was responsible for evaluating and executing middle-market private equity investments, as well as helping Carlyle senior management evaluate firm-wide investment opportunities and formulate firm strategy. Before that, Mr. Niehaus worked at Barclays in the global natural resources and mergers & acquisitions investment banking groups. He has been in the industry since 2010.



Mr. Niehaus earned a BA degree in history from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.