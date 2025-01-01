Profile

Raman Rajagopal is a Client Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s private credit platform, which includes capabilities across broadly syndicated loans, CLOs, direct lending, and distressed credit.



Mr. Rajagopal joined Invesco in 2016. At Invesco, he has held roles focusing on private markets asset classes as well as in corporate strategy. Prior to joining the firm, he was a management consultant with Accenture, where he concentrated on wealth and asset management companies. Prior to Accenture, he worked in asset management roles with Oppenheimer & Co. and Morgan Stanley. He began his career as a corporate attorney with Paul Hastings LLP, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions.



Mr. Rajagopal earned a BS degree with university honors from Carnegie Mellon University and a JD from the University of Southern California Law School.