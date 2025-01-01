Robert Drobny
Profile
Mr. Drobny joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen Investments and Morgan Stanley's retail asset management business. Prior to that, he was an executive director at Morgan Stanley. His prior roles include vice president in the financial control group at Morgan Stanley, business development officer at Bank One/First Chicago, and operational/process consultant at Alexander Proudfoot USA. Mr. Drobny entered the financial services industry in 1993.
Mr. Drobny earned a BS degree in marketing from Illinois State University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University.