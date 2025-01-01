Profile

Robert Drobny is the Operating Officer of Senior Loan for Invesco's Global Private Credit group. In this role, he is responsible for the front, middle, and back-office functions across the group's product range, including retail funds, institutional funds, separately managed accounts, and collateralized loan obligations. His team is primarily responsible for new product launch setup, client onboarding, client reporting, portfolio management support (including performance attribution, net asset value review, and expense management), technology oversight and enhancements, regulatory efforts, compliance monitoring support, and service provider oversight and liaison.



Mr. Drobny joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen Investments and Morgan Stanley's retail asset management business. Prior to that, he was an executive director at Morgan Stanley. His prior roles include vice president in the financial control group at Morgan Stanley, business development officer at Bank One/First Chicago, and operational/process consultant at Alexander Proudfoot USA. Mr. Drobny entered the financial services industry in 1993.



Mr. Drobny earned a BS degree in marketing from Illinois State University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University.