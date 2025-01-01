Profile

Rory Horswell is a Vice President for the Distressed Credit and Special Situations team at Invesco, based in London. In this role, he is responsible for sourcing, analyzing and executing distressed and special situation investment opportunities.



Mr. Horswell joined Invesco in 2023. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president at Moelis & Company, a leading independent investment bank, where he worked in the Restructuring group. While at Moelis & Company, Mr. Horswell was responsible for advising companies and creditors on distressed and special situations as well as sourcing new business opportunities. Prior to that, he worked at Canaccord Genuity in the Investment Banking department, where he advised companies on mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets. Mr. Horswell has been in the financial industry since 2015.



Mr. Horswell earned a BA degree in economics and management from the University of Oxford.