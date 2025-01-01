Profile

Seth Goldberg is a Managing Director for the Distressed Credit and Special Situations team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for sourcing, analyzing and executing distressed investment opportunities.



Mr. Goldberg joined Invesco in 2024. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a managing director at Trilantic North America, where he helped launch the firm’s special situations platform and led debt and equity investments in stressed and distressed businesses across various sectors. Before that, Mr. Goldberg was involved in the development of a distressed and special situations strategy for Tarsadia Capital, a multi-billion-dollar single-family office. Earlier in his career, he worked at H.I.G. Bayside Capital, where he focused on stressed and distressed credit, and at GSC Group, where he focused on debt-for-control investments. Mr. Goldberg began his career as an investment banker in Lehman Brothers’ natural resources group in 2004.



Mr. Goldberg earned a BA degree in economics from Dartmouth College.