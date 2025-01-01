Profile

Taylor Watts is a Senior Client Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Senior Loan group. In this role, he is responsible for the ongoing product development and marketing of investment funds for senior loans and alternative credit products, with a focus on retail funds.



Mr. Watts joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. He joined OppenheimerFunds in 2015 and was most recently a vice president and senior client portfolio manager on the senior corporate loan team. Prior to that, Mr. Watts spent 24 years on the sell side of Wall Street, working for such firms as Chase and Credit Suisse, where his primary focus was on sales and placement of below-investment-grade debt to institutional investors. Over the years, he has built and run sales and distribution teams and has held senior management positions at several boutique firms. Mr. Watts entered the financial services industry in 1991.



Mr. Watts earned a BA degree from Williams College. He holds the Series 7, 9/10, and 63 registrations.