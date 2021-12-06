Megatrends outlook

“This is a good thing for the gaming industry, as the margin on a download is higher than on a disk sale,” Ido Cohen says. “And by selling directly to a consumer and creating a digital connection, video games software companies establish an ongoing relationship with the end-user.”

Once a title has been sold, they can sell even more goods related to the game to the end-user, such as an extra character or an expansion to the game. In the current environment, Ido also sees another advantage in digital games: with consumers being able to download them, video games software companies aren’t hit as hard by current supply chain disruptions as the manufacturers of consoles.

In Asia, digitalization is becoming a larger component of GDP across many economies, as internet penetration has grown. Many investors cast their eyes on China for opportunities, but Mike Shiao, Chief Investment Officer for Invesco’s Asia (ex Japan) equity team, notes that there are other Asian countries offering investment opportunities in the age of digitalization.

“South Korea is a famously well-connected nation, with some of the world’s fastest internet speeds,” he says. “Online sales penetration is significantly higher than in China, and the average Korean spends almost three times more on online channels than the average Chinese person.”

In his view, this makes Korea a natural hotbed of innovation in the internet space with some truly standout investment opportunities.

When the world goes green

The world has always had droughts and floods, hurricanes and wildfires, but the scale of destruction we’ve seen in the past decade has been nothing short of astonishing. Climate change is no longer a disaster lurking on the horizon. It’s here now.

Governments across the globe have finally united in a race against time to fight climate change. Reducing carbon emissions is at the top of their priority list, with many countries now having committed to transitioning to a net zero economy over the coming decades.

Simply attempting to meet this ambitious target will have an impact on many industries across the globe. Some oil giants have already rebranded themselves to prepare for a world where oil would no longer be the dominant fuel of choice; other companies dependent on the fossil fuel economy will need to set off on their own journey of reinvention to survive.

But to make fossil fuels truly a thing of the past, a fresh wave of innovation is needed. Many investors believe they have to go to the US or Asia to tap into the themes of technology and innovation, but when it comes to ‘green technology’, Europe has the potential to seize the lead. There’s certainly no lack of innovation in Europe, which is home to seven of the Top 10 countries in the Bloomberg Innovation Index.1

Similarly, the Energy Transition Index also puts European countries ahead of many others in the energy transition race.2 The European Green Deal has been viewed as a game changer by many – it seeks to turn the world’s environmental challenges into an opportunity to modernise the EU economy.

Electrification is key to decarbonization, and James Rutland, a fund manager within our European equities team based at our Henley Investment Centre, believes that the utility sector will be a beneficiary of the electrification of everything.

“They’ve long been perceived as slow-growing, defensive stocks within a portfolio,” he says. “But we believe we’re on the cusp of a change here.”

Most utility companies across Europe have joined the race to net zero and are moving beyond coal to focus on renewables. James admits that the transition is a tough balancing act, and key issues still need to be addressed, such as: who will pay for it all?

“Early signs are encouraging, with most governments shouldering the burden,” he notes. “This is a short-term solution, and the situation will continue to evolve. However, for investors with a medium-term horizon, we believe the opportunity is substantial.”

Increasing focus on health and wellbeing

There’s nothing like a pandemic to make people re-evaluate the importance of health, but Covid-19 merely accelerated an existing trend. Some of Ido Cohen’s investments, for example, are allocated to companies that could benefit from people adopting healthier lifestyles, such as producers of athletic apparel and footwear.

Meanwhile, Randall Dishmon believes that diagnostics and genetic-based testing will continue to evolve and see increasing growth. In his outlook for 2022, he talks about the genomic sequencer that used by researchers to analyse and better understand the Covid-19 virus, which eventually helped them develop a vaccine in seemingly record time.

“Different people took different approaches,” Randall adds, “but they were all based on the sequencing that provided them with the information of what the virus actually was.”

Needless to say, the company that developed the machine is a key holding in his portfolio.

Based in our Hong Kong office, fund manager Chris Liu invests in China’s healthcare sector. The country is already home to the second largest healthcare market in the world, but it’s expected to take the crown from the US over the coming years.

“The growth we see in China’s healthcare market is underpinned by a few long-term trends,” he says. “In particular, China’s ageing population, its rising middle class, as well as advances in and the adoption of technology.”

He has identified opportunities in medical devices, innovative drug makers, vaccine makers and medical services, but he also holds positions in Contract Research Organizations (CROs) or Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs). They serve other companies in the healthcare industry on a contract basis, providing services ranging from drug development to manufacturing. Being able to draw on a huge pool of graduates with a biology or chemistry background helps, but so does having a vast patient base for clinical trials.

Combined with the government’s aim of encouraging innovation and improving healthcare outcomes for its citizens, this represents a vast opportunity for Chinese healthcare companies. Recent years have seen them move up the value chain, with China’s pharma industry having begun to switch away from producing generic drugs to creating more innovative medicines.

Investing for tomorrow

The themes we have highlighted are just some of the megatrends our investment experts consider in order to ensure their portfolios are fit for tomorrow. More detailed pieces providing more insight into their thinking will follow in the new year.

However, it’s important to note that investing in a company solely because it appears to align with a theme isn’t wise. Many people have made that mistake two decades ago, prior to being caught up in the Dot-com bubble – partly because they put money into companies they didn’t know or understand.

All the investment managers mentioned in this article look at long-term themes to help them pinpoint potential investment opportunities. But for the majority of them, their bread and butter still lies in rigorous fundamental research. For Ido Cohen, for example, analysing financial statements or talking to the management team alone isn’t enough. He talks to suppliers, distributors, competitors, customers, middle managers and Wall Street analysts to get a rounded view of the investments he’s making.

And while our Invesco Quantitative Strategies team may use modern technology to help them identify companies to invest in, this doesn’t mean that human insight is completely removed from investment decisions.

“At the end of the day, our algorithms aren’t created by machines,” says Tim Herzig, “they’re created by humans and hence represent their thinking. Only those companies with significant matches against theme-specific keyword dictionaries are highlighted for investment. There can also be an element of human oversight involved to ensure all those stocks truly fit into the relevant themes.”