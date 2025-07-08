Benefits:

Low cost of ownership – ETFs tend to be cheaper than most other funds.

Liquidity – Creation/redemption process ensures liquidity

Ease of trading – ETFs can be traded on a stock exchange at any time, when open. May be an attractive feature for investors who are looking for more flexibility around when to buy and sell an investment.

Transparency – ETFs are very transparent and usually disclose their full list of holdings daily on the ETF provider’s website.

Index tracking – Physical and synthetic replication models may offer economic advantages

Risks:

Tracking differences: ETFs may not track an index perfectly. The difference between the fund return and index return is called ‘tracking difference’.

Capital risk: Like any investment product, the value of an ETF may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested.