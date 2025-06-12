Our Invesco Physical Gold ETC provides one of the lowest overall cost exposures to the gold price in Europe. With more than US$18 billion of assets¹, it is also the largest gold product in Europe, enabling you to gain exposure to price movements without having to buy and store physical gold yourself. For investors also wishing to minimise their currency risk, we offer a currency-hedged series in GBP and EUR.

Our ETC aims to provide the performance of the LBMA Gold Price PM, less the fixed fee of 0.12% per annum. Investments are backed by physical gold bars, placed in segregated accounts, and stored securely in the London vaults of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank. Our ETC trades on multiple exchanges across Europe, is UCITS eligible and Shariah compliant. Find out more in our Gold ETC brochure.