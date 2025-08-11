Multi-Asset Solutions

$195bn AUM
The Invesco Solutions team oversees $195 billion in total assets.1
160+ Professionals
We have a deep and experienced team of more than 160 dedicated professionals.1
19 Locations
Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.1
Solutions for a range of targeted outcomes
Invesco Solutions aims to deliver an outcome-driven, flexible framework that supports the construction and implementation of highly customizable solutions, including precision exposures and whole portfolio solutions across regions, asset classes, investment styles, and vehicle types.
Invesco Solutions
We offer a comprehensive range of services, from optimising strategic and tactical asset allocation, to building multi-asset portfolios with alternative investments
Frequently asked questions
Multi-asset funds provide exposure to a diverse mix of asset classes – including stocks, bonds, cash, and alternatives – in a single investment portfolio. Managers often target specific outcomes or goals such as a particular level of return, less volatility, less risk, income, or more diversification.
Diversification is one of the key benefits of multi-asset funds. When a portfolio is exclusively invested in one asset class, it becomes vulnerable to downturns affecting that asset class. Multi-asset funds seek to increase portfolio diversification by allocating investments among several classes. This may help reduce risk and volatility compared to single asset class options.
Financial professionals may choose multi-asset funds for their clients for a variety of reasons. Accessing multiple asset classes through one fund can be more efficient, simpler, and more likely to avoid overlapping exposures than accessing the same collection of asset classes through separate investments.
Investors can access multi-asset strategies through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and model portfolios.