Helpful resources

Invesco takes a rigorous approach to complaints and undertakes, in relation to complaints received, to respond in a timely manner and in accordance with applicable regulations.

A complaint is an expression of dissatisfaction with the provision or non-provision of a service by our Company or with the marketing of our products. Requests for information, clarification or assistance are not considered complaints.

If the complaint relates to Invesco products marketed in Denmark, we invite you to contact your Distributor in the first instance, i.e. the Distributor where the units in our funds were subscribed. If you are not satisfied with the response you received from your usual contact, please forward your complaint in writing, by post or by email, to the following address:

Client Service – Invesco Funds

Invesco Management S.A. (Luxembourg)

Swedish Filial

Kungsgatan 9 (Convendum), Box 3359

103 18 Stockholm

Sweden

Email: invesconordicscrm@invesco.com



Invesco undertakes to handle the complaint received in a timely manner and to provide feedback in writing to the address indicated by the customer no later than 8 weeks after receipt of the complaint.

Invesco ETFs

Complaint Management Procedure

Arbitrator for Financial Disputes

If, after receiving the response to the complaint, the customer is not satisfied and wishes to pursue his or her complaint, he or she may apply directly and free of charge to the Arbitrator for Financial Disputes.

For more information, please consult this site: Finanstilsynet