Invesco ETFs

Equal weight ETFs

Strike the right investment balance with our equal weight ETFs.

Man riding bike in the countryside

Balanced exposure

Unlike traditional market-cap weighted ETFs, an equal weight approach ensures that each company, regardless of size, has an equal impact on your portfolio.

Broad diversification

By investing in a wide range of sectors and industries, our ETFs reduce the risk associated with any single stock or sector, thereby enhancing potential returns.

Market leader

We’re a global leader in equal weight ETF strategies, offering the widest and most comprehensive range of products in Europe.

Why investors should consider equal weight ETFs now

We have seen an increase in popularity for equal weight strategies as investors seek ways to diversify and mitigate concentration risk. Recent market turbulence has highlighted the inflated valuations of mega-cap US tech stocks, such as the dominance of the 'Magnificent 7'. Yet this story is not limited to just the US, in most developed markets, concentration levels are at multi-decade highs, with the largest stocks dominating a significant portion of indices. Consequently, investors are increasingly opting for equal weight strategies to achieve a more balanced portfolio. These strategies offer a straightforward, cost-effective solution to reduce exposure to these heavyweights while still participating in the broader equity market. 

The case for equal weight

Equal weight ETFs are designed to provide exposure to the same constituents as their parent market-cap-weighted indices, but they equally weight each company at the rebalancing date, typically on a quarterly schedule. 

This approach enhances diversification and risk-adjusted returns, whilst reducing concentration risk through a rules-based, automated process of selling high and buying low. For the long-term investor, equal weight strategies can provide an array of potential benefits.

  • Reduced concentration risk: Avoids excessive weight in the largest companies, helping to avoid the risks associated with potential market bubbles 
  • Exposure to the size factor: Small- and mid-cap companies typically outperform and can contribute more meaningfully in equal weight ETFs
  • “Buy low, sell high”: With a systematic rebalancing schedule that captures the “buy low, sell high” advantage, equal weight ETFs maintain their balanced exposure 
  • Reduced biases: A more balanced sector and country representation, helping to reduce risks

Invesco’s equal weight ETFs

We offer a range of equal weight ETFs providing balanced exposure to broad US, European and World equity exposures, making them an appealing alternative to traditional market-cap weighted indices. 

The US equity market is highly concentrated, with a significant portion of its value focused in a few companies. In the S&P 500, which is weighted by market capitalisation, the top 10 stocks make up 35% of the index value.1 This concentration leads to higher risks, especially since the largest stocks in the index currently trade at a significant premium. An equally weighted index offers a more balanced exposure with much lower average valuation.

Explore Invesco’s low-cost, physical and swap-based S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETFs, designed to offer balanced exposure to the S&P 500 index. 

  • Invesco swap-based ETFs
    When%20synthetic%20benefits%20become%20real
    Invesco swap-based ETFs

    When synthetic benefits become real

    Discover the ways in which ETFs can replicate an index and when swap-based ETFs might provide a structural advantage.

  • Article
    Three%20compelling%20reasons%20to%20consider%20S&P%20500%20Equal%20Weight
    Article

    Three compelling reasons to consider S&P 500 Equal Weight

    Discover the potential of equal weight strategies and how they could offer enhanced diversification.

The Nasdaq-100 is even more concentrated due to its smaller number of stocks and the dominance of mega-cap tech companies. Investors look to this index for its exposure to more innovative, faster growing stocks. The equal weight version has shown a similarly strong growth profile to its market cap-weighted counterpart, offering innovation without the concentration.

Access the innovators of the Nasdaq-100 index with our Invesco Nasdaq-100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF.

  • Invesco's Nasdaq UCITS ETFs
    Innovative%20investing%20with%20our%20Nasdaq%20ETFs
    Invesco's Nasdaq UCITS ETFs

    Innovative investing with our Nasdaq ETFs

    Access the world’s most innovative and disruptive companies with our suite of Nasdaq ETFs.

Concentration in the MSCI World Index recently reached a 40-year high, driven by the weight of mega-cap US stocks. However, concentration is also significant in the non-US portion of the index. The US now accounts for more than 70% of the market-cap weighted index, compared to less than 50% in 2005 and only 40% in the equal-weighted version.1 While concentration has reduced somewhat in European equities, it remains above long-term average levels. Our MSCI World and MSCI Europe Equal Weight ETFs offer a compelling alternative to standard market-cap weighted indices, providing more balanced exposure.

  • Article
    Equal%20Weight:%20A%20common-sense%20approach
    Article

    Equal Weight: A common-sense approach

    While most standard equity benchmarks weight their constituents according to market capitalisation, an equal-weighted approach can sometimes make more sense. Discover more about equal-weight and how to gain broad equity exposure without the concentration risk.

The EURO STOXX 50 provides exposure to the Eurozone’s largest “blue chip” companies. The equal weight version of the index offers a balanced exposure by increasing diversification and providing a systematic way to “buy low, sell high” at each quarterly rebalance. The Invesco EURO STOXX 50 Equal Weight UCITS ETF is the only ETF in Europe that tracks the performance of this equal weight index. 

Explore Invesco’s EURO STOXX 50 Equal Weight UCITS ETF and learn how it can help you achieve balanced exposure to Eurozone blue-chip companies.

 

An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund.

Equal weight FAQs

Equal weight ETFs are designed to provide exposure to the same constituents as their parent market-cap-weighted indices, but they equally weight each company at the rebalancing date, typically on a quarterly schedule. This approach enhances diversification and risk-adjusted returns, while reducing concentration risk.

By equally weighting each company, both small and large, typically on a quarterly basis, equal weight ETFs avoid excessive weight in the largest companies. This helps to mitigate the risks associated with potential market bubbles and ensures a more balanced exposure across all constituents.

Equal weight ETFs give each constituent in the index the same weight, regardless of its size or market capitalization. Market-cap weighted ETFs differ in that they allocate investments proportionally to the market capitalization of each constituent, meaning larger companies have a greater weighting within the index. 

Equal weight ETFs may perform differently depending on market conditions. During periods of growth, smaller companies may drive higher returns, while in times economic downturn, the diversified approach can help mitigate losses. 

Equal weight ETFs can track a variety of equal weight indices, including broad regional market indices such as MSCI World, S&P 500, or MSCI Europe.

Related insights

  • Footnotes

    1 Invesco, as at 31 March 2025

    Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    Value fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Equity: The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

    Securities lending: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.
     

    Invesco Nasdaq-100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF only

    Concentration: The Fund is invested in a particular geographical region, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund with a broader geographical investment mandate."
     

    Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Swap UCITS ETF only

    The Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by variations in the exchange rates between the base currency of the Fund and the currencies to which the Fund is exposed.

    Use of derivatives for index tracking: The Fund’s ability to track the benchmark’s performance is reliant on the counterparties to continuously deliver the performance of the benchmark in line with the swap agreements and would also be affected by any spread between the pricing of the swaps and the pricing of the benchmark. The insolvency of any institutions providing services such as safekeeping of assets or acting as counterparty to derivatives or other instruments, may expose the Fund to financial loss.

    Synthetic risk: The fund might purchase securities that are not contained in the reference index and will enter into swap agreements to exchange the performance of those securities for the performance of the reference index.
     

    Important Information

    Data as at October 2025, unless otherwise stated.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

    NASDAQ® and NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted™ Index are trade/service marks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

    S&P 500 Equal Weight Index" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by Invesco. Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the "S&P 500 Equal Weight Index

    The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Invesco and any related funds.

    The EURO STOXX 50 Equal Weight Index (the “Index”) is the intellectual property (including registered trademarks) of STOXX Ltd., ISS STOXX Index GmbH, or their licensors, and is used under license. Invesco EURO STOXX 50 Equal Weight UCITS ETF is neither sponsored nor promoted, distributed or in any other manner supported by STOXX Ltd., ISS STOXX Index GmbH or their licensors, research partners or data providers and STOXX Ltd., ISS STOXX Index GmbH and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not give any warranty, and exclude any liability (whether in negligence or otherwise) with respect thereto generally or specifically in relation to any errors, omissions or interruptions in the Index or its data.

    The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Invesco and any related funds.

    For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.

    This product is offered in Belgium under the Public Offer Exemption. This material is intended only for professional investors and may not be used for any other purpose nor passed on to any other investor in Belgium.

    Issued by Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This fund is authorised overseas, not in the UK. The UK Financial Ombudsman Service is unlikely to be able to consider complaints about this fund, its management company, or its depositary. Any losses related to the management company or depositary are unlikely to be covered by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

    EMEA5007871/2025

     