Why invest in emerging markets?

After several years of being firmly out of favour, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index delivered a total return of more than 34% last year compared to 21% for the MSCI Developed World Index1. The question now is whether emerging market stocks can continue to outperform developed markets in the coming years. We believe they can, thanks to several structural reasons and cyclical factors.

Importantly, the case for emerging markets is as much, or perhaps more so, about the case for reducing large positions in the US, as it is about the positives we see across the EM region itself.

Valuations expected to adapt to a change in narrative

Emerging market equities have long traded at a discount to their developed market counterparts, especially in the US. Valuation gaps can widen for a long time but, not forever. There needs to be a catalyst for valuation gaps to narrow and we see several catalysts now.

Over recent years, many emerging markets have seen a lower growth trend, and it appears that China is reducing its growth forecasts for the future. However, we anticipate a stronger global backdrop in 2026, and think we are approaching the nadir in growth in many emerging markets. It is not just growth, but rather the growth-inflation mix in emerging markets that now looks much better in many emerging markets than in many developed market nations which enables EM central banks to cut policy rates. That should be a positive for emerging market debt and equities alike.

The cyclical trigger for this gap to narrow occurred in 2025 as market participants began to question the US exceptionalism narrative that has persisted for many years. Unconventional trade policy from the US has caused global trade routes to shift — but not collapse. Many emerging markets are showing themselves to be adaptable to this changing order.

Broader changing relationships in the US, including the positive correlation between US stocks and bonds now has investors searching for alternative means of diversification. In our view, emerging markets stocks and bonds can offer those diversification properties.

Asian companies poised to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI)

The narrative around AI is evolving. No longer are US AI names being rewarded without question for spending more while there is greater scrutiny being placed on companies whose business models might be disrupted by AI. Because of the valuation discrepancy it is US companies more than EM and EM Asian companies that are most vulnerable as that narrative shifts.

We do not think AI spending and datacentre build out is suddenly going to slow meaningfully. Companies are still committing to strong growth in capex. Assuming that does continue, many names in Asia, particularly in the hardware space can continue to benefit.

Some EM markets and stocks have risen strongly in response to the AI narrative, but many of these companies trade at significant discounts to their US peers. Hardware names have performed particularly well in Asia, supported by strong demand for memory linked to AI. Normally, high memory prices would encourage more supply and eventually bring prices down, but we’re not seeing any evidence yet of that happening. This supports the earnings outlook for key EM semiconductor players and for those wanting to play the AI theme at more attractive valuations, we believe EM offers more opportunities than the US.

Korean stocks performed very well last year, but the strength of earnings growth means they still trade at a discount to the broader EM index and a deep discount to developed markets on price-to-earnings multiples. Much of that earnings growth has come from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which benefitted significantly from rising memory prices. These two stocks make up around 47% of the MSCI Korea Index.

The AI build out theme, greater defence and industrial spending in Europe, and stronger growth in the US in 2026 are likely to result in higher commodity prices, especially base metals, in our view. If we are correct, that provides another support for emerging markets, which have historically displayed a positive correlation with commodity prices. Emerging market corporate earnings tend to be related more to metals than oil prices. Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Chile are major producers and should benefit from higher prices.

A weaker US dollar supports emerging markets

Emerging markets have historically tended to perform better relative to developed markets when the USD weakens. For much of the period since the Global Financial Crisis, USD strength has been a headwind to EM equity and bond performance.