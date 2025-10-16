Market Update

Capital market assumptions | Q3 2025

16 October 2025
Invesco
a man looking through binoculars

Invesco Solutions develops capital market assumptions (CMAs) that provide long-term estimates for the behaviour of major asset classes globally. 

The assumptions, which are based on a 10-year investment time horizon, are intended to guide strategic asset allocations. For each selected asset class, we develop assumptions for expected return, standard deviation of return (volatility) and correlation with other asset classes.

Our CMAs include:
  • Notable changes in our long-term asset class expectations
  • Global and local market commentary
  • Strategic and tactical asset allocation outlooks and investment implications
  • 10-year asset class estimated risk/return attribution analysis

Related insights

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. 

    EMEA4908731