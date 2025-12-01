Fixed Income: A strong case for bonds
Targeting real estate opportunities backed by long-term demand drivers helps reduce reliance on cap rate movements for returns.
Shorter- and medium-term changes may impact structural growth patterns like demographics, technology shifts, and sustainability requirements.
Currently, some “out-of-favour” sectors, like office, have initial higher income returns, which also adds accretive debt to enhance returns.
Our Invesco Real Estate (IRE) investment approach focuses on optimising both income yield and income growth. When targeting property income growth, we look for assets and opportunities which are either supported by long-term structural drivers of occupier demand, or where active asset management can enhance cash flows. This approach enables us to reduce our reliance on cap rate movements as the driver of returns. Because the spread between real estate cap rates and interest rates, even adjusting for expected rate cuts, remains tight relative to history in many markets, it’s a key consideration.
Geopolitical shifts continue to make the outlook volatile. To determine how these trends could impact property investments across the globe, and to identify areas of greatest relative value and opportunity for value creation, we look at:
Achieving higher real estate returns than local market averages requires enhanced asset-level income growth and secular demand drivers that can help offset potentially slower economic growth. Strategic market selection is important, given the historically wide performance gap between top- and bottom-performing markets. We believe a disciplined approach to asset selection and strong local knowledge could position IRE to deliver relative outperformance.
Identifying income trends starts with examining structural growth patterns that drive real estate occupancy demand, including demographics, technology shifts, and sustainability requirements. Then, we assess how these longer-term secular trends might be impacted by shorter- or medium-term changes, including:
After identifying the scope for income growth, we consider the relative pricing of real estate investments. We see potential price impacts from shorter-term factors such as:
Plus, longer-term, we’re also seeing changes in investors’ return requirements. The last decade saw ultra-low interest rates and global diversification, which created an environment of low risk and therefore low required returns. Now, investors are seeking higher returns to compensate for the increase in risk.
After identifying the investment opportunities, it’s important to consider current market pricing. Across global real estate markets, certain sectors, particularly residential sectors in many markets, are already seeing tight cap rates, and in turn, lower income returns (driven by investor interest/capital flows), which are less likely to see cap rate compression. Meanwhile, some “out-of-favour” sectors, previously retail, now office, have initial higher income returns. This also enables investors to add accretive debt to potentially enhance returns. Investor interest in real estate is rising, which increases the probability of seeing some yield compression in the near term.
