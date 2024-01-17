Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund
A unique thematic approach to invest in high quality fixed income.
Invest in high quality assets
Investment-grade corporate bonds are issued by companies that are highly solvent and have relatively stronger balance sheets.
IG corporate bonds have historically proven very resilient to volatile markets.
Lower correlation with other asset classes
Generally, investment-grade bonds have lower correlation with other asset classes (especially risky assets), so they may diversify risks in an investor's portfolio.
Attractive yield levels
Global investment grade corporate bonds yield more than 5% (on an index level*), which is higher than the pandemic level in 1H 2020 and the last tightening cycle level in 2018.
Currently, corporate fundamentals in IG are in good shape because:
- refinancing needs are low.
- default risks are low given conservative balance sheets.
Key Highlights of the Fund
A high quality & diversified portfolio
Current Exposure**
- Allocations to IG Corps: ~93%
- Average credit rating: A-
- Yield to Worst (%)^: 5.4% (with reference to Reference Benchmark: 5.2%)
- Gross Current Yield#: 4.70%
** Source: Invesco, as of June 30, 2025
^ Yield to worst is a measure of the lowest possible yield that can be received on a bond that fully operates within the terms of its contract without defaulting.
Calendar year performance – Fund: 2024: 4.03%; 2023: 9.45%; 2022: -16.57%, 2021: -0.84%; 2020: 7.39%; Benchmark: 2024: 3.69%; 2023: 9.10%; 2022: -14.11%, 2021: -0.79%; 2020: 8.26%. Reference benchmark: Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate Index (Hedged USD)
#The current yield of a bond fund is the weighted average current yield of underlying bonds in gross in the portfolio. Current yield of an individual bond refers to the annual interest divided by the market price of a bond. The figure is not the dividend yield received by the investors and is subject to change from time to time.
Unique thematic ideas to add quality to the portfolio
The Fund uses a thematic approach to identify opportunities to generate alpha.
|Key Themes
|Portfolio Implications
|Return to stagnation
|Focus on subordinated debt over senior
Falling rate environment should be supportive of callable securities
|Credit Cycle Differentiation
|Preference for Europe, UK and Asia over US
|
Financial deleveraging
|European capital regulations promote balance sheet strength
Target high quality core European banks
For illustrative purposes only. There is no guarantee that the securities/industries/regions mentioned above are currently held or will be held by Invesco funds in the future. It does not represent a recommendation to buy/hold/ =sell the securities/industries/regions.
Opportunities for regular income: MD1 share classes with fixed monthly distribution#
Share classes with monthly distribution^^^ (Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed. Dividend may be paid out of the capital. Refer to Note 1 and/or Note 2 of the above Important Information)
|Class of Units
|Record date
|Amount per month
(in fixed cents)
|Annualized
dividend (%)
|ISIN
|A(USD)-MD1
|30/06/25
|USD 0.0510
|8.18%
|LU2110299513
|A(HKD)-MD1
|30/06/25
|HKD 0.5030
|8.09%
|LU2110299786
|A(AUD Hgd)-MD1
|30/06/25
|AUD 0.0490
|7.16%
|LU2139469782
|A(RMB Hgd)-MD1
|30/06/25
|RMB 0.3650
|6.18%
|LU2110299943
|A(EUR Hgd)-MD1
|30/06/25
|EUR 0.0550
|6.66%
|LU2658256727
|A(GBP Hgd)-MD1
|30/06/25
|GBP 0.0680
|8.19%
|LU2658256990
#Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis.
^^^Source: Invesco as at June 30, 2025. Past Performance is not a guide to future returns.
Annualized dividend (%) = (Amount/Share X Frequency) ÷ Price on record date. Upon dividend distribution, the Fund's net asset value may fall on the ex-dividend date. For Frequency, Monthly = 12; Quarterly = 4; Semi-Annually = 2; Annually =1. All distributions below USD 50/EUR 50/AUD 50/HKD 400/RMB 400/GBP 40 will be automatically applied in the purchase of further shares of the same class. Positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return.
The launch date of A (EUR Hgd)-MD1 and A (GBP Hgd)-MD1 Shares class was 30/08/2023.
Explore Funds
Invesco Pan European High Income Fund
The largest European-focused multi-asset balanced fund* using active asset allocation to achieve income and capital growth.
*Source: ©2025 Morningstar as of 30 June 2025. The largest fund in Morningstar Category - EAA Fund EUR Cautious Allocation.
Transcript
Invesco Global Income Fund
A balanced fund with active asset allocation in search of income opportunities and capital growth globally.
Transcript
Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund
Capture attractive regular income with low volatility