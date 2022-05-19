Site Policies
Legal Information / Notice
This website is intended for Hong Kong residents only.
The information in this website is issued by Invesco Hong Kong Limited (景順投資管理有限公司). This website has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.
The entire content of the site is subject to copyright with all rights reserved.
You may download or print individual sections of the site for personal use and information only provided you retain all copyright and other proprietary notices. You may not reproduce (in whole or in part), transmit (by electronic means or otherwise), modify, link into or use for any public or commercial purpose the site without the prior written permission of Invesco Hong Kong Limited.
You must not transmit any virus, 'worm', 'Trojan horse', or other items of a destructive nature to this site and it is your responsibility to ensure that whatever you download or select for your use from the site is free from such items.
Moreover, Invesco Hong Kong Limited and its affiliates cannot be held liable for (i) the spreading of any viruses, technical errors, connection interruptions, or (ii) fraudulent acts by third parties, suffered by you while accessing this website.
This site is established in Hong Kong in accordance with, and shall be governed by, the laws of Hong Kong. Your browsing and use of the site shall be deemed acceptance of these Laws. A condition of using the site is that in the event of any disputes or proceedings you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of Hong Kong courts and waive any objection to the proceedings in such courts on the grounds of venue or on the grounds that the proceedings have been brought in an inconvenient forum.
You consent to comply with the above terms with each site visit.
In case of discrepancies between the English and Chinese language versions of the Site Policies and the content of this website, the English version shall prevail.
Disclaimer of warranty and limitation of liability
This website is intended for Hong Kong residents only.
The information contained in this website is published in good faith. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made by Invesco Hong Kong Limited or by any person as to its accuracy, validity or completeness and it should not be relied on as such. Invesco Hong Kong Limited, its affiliates or any directors or employees of Invesco Hong Kong Limited or its affiliates shall not be liable for (whether in tort or contract or otherwise) any damages arising from any person's reliance on the information in this website and shall not be liable for any errors or omissions (including but not limited to errors or omissions made by third party sources) in such information. The information provided herein is subject to change without further notice.
Invesco Hong Kong Limited and its affiliates shall have no liability, for any loss or damage arising out of the use or reliance on the information provided in this website including without limitation, any loss of profit or any other damage, direct or consequential. No information on this site constitutes investment, tax, legal or any other advice.
Where a claim is brought against Invesco Hong Kong Limited and/or its affiliates by a third party in relation to your use of this website, you hereby agree to fully reimburse Invesco Hong Kong Limited and/or its affiliates (as the case may be) for all losses, costs, actions, proceedings, claims, damages, expenses (including reasonable legal costs and expenses), or liabilities, whatsoever suffered or incurred directly by Invesco Hong Kong Limited and/or its affiliates (as the case may be) as a consequence of improper use of this website. Neither party should be liable to the other for any loss or damage which may be suffered by the other party due to any cause beyond the first party's reasonable control including and without limitation to any power failure.
In case of discrepancies between the information given on this website and the text of the offering document of the investment products contained in this website, the relevant offering document shall prevail.
Privacy Policy
This website is intended for Hong Kong residents only.
We are fully committed to complying with the requirements of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (‘the Ordinance’). In doing so, we instruct our staff to comply with strict internal standards of security and confidentiality and adopt protective measures such as restricting access of personal data to relevant employees on a “need-to-know” basis, and we apply encryption to personal data when necessary. The following Privacy Statement is provided to you pursuant to the Ordinance in connection with your provision of personal data to Invesco Hong Kong Limited (“we” or “us”) through this website.
Information that you provide voluntarily
Some areas of our website allow you to provide to us voluntarily your personal data (e.g. your name, email address as well as personal and business telephone number) if you wish us to provide you with certain information. You do not have to tell us all the personal data we ask for, but it will help us to contact you quickly to help with your enquiry.
Apart from using your personal data to contact you to respond to your enquiry, where appropriate and depending on the nature of your relationship with us, we or our affiliates may also use such personal data for client servicing purposes in connection with your existing and proposed investments in our investment funds managed or administered by the Invesco group (“Invesco”) which may include following up on your enquiries, market analysis and the formulation of business strategies and other similar administrative or business purposes. In doing so your personal data may be accessible to third parties who are engaged to support us in the above matters.
USE OF PERSONAL DATA IN DIRECT MARKETING - The personal data which you voluntarily provide through this website may be used for direct marketing purposes in connection with our services or investment fund(s) managed or administered by Invesco which may include the provision of offers, promotions and benefits by Invesco companies, through various communication means such as email, telephone and SMS. However your personal data may not be so used unless your consent (which includes an indication of no objection to the intended use) is received. Further your personal data may be provided to our affiliates and service providers, all or any of the transferees of a whole or any substantial part of the business of Invesco Hong Kong Limited for use by them in direct marketing. However, your personal data may not be so provided unless your consent (which includes an indication of no objection to the intended provision) is received.
In any case, we will not use personal data obtained from you as a member of our MPF scheme in the promotion of non-MPF products or for purposes related to non-MPF products.
We may also use the personal data collected from you through this website for the specific purposes mentioned at the time of collection or for purposes directly related to such specific purposes.
In fulfilling the purposes for which your personal data is collected, your personal data may be transferred to other Invesco entities or external service providers outside of Hong Kong for processing and/or storage where there may not be in place data protection laws which are substantially similar to, or serve the same purposes as, the Ordinance. That means your personal data may not be protected to the same or similar level in Hong Kong.
Information collected by the website
Please note that when you visit our website we or our third-party service providers may use software tools or 'cookies' to gather information about you (e.g. the IP address of your electronic device, your country, the pages visited, the time at which a visit is made and the browser type) and your browsing activities to:
- track and record the aggregate number of visitors to the website and the sections of the site visited by visitors using cookies;
- analyse our website, for example to collect information that will help us understand visitors' browsing habits on our website;
- compile statistical reports on website activity, e.g. number of visitors and the pages they visit;
- improve the functionality of our website by temporarily storing any information which you may enter in tools, such as calculators or demonstrations on our website; in some cases, remember information about you when you visit our site. We may need to do this to provide some of our services; and
- record your visit to our website, the pages you have visited and the links you have followed. We use this information to make our website more relevant to your interests and identify products or services that may be of interest to you. We may also share this information with third parties for these purposes.
The information collected may be processed by us, our affiliates, agents or any other third parties which provide services to us. Although we may use software tools to track browsing activities on an aggregated basis in the secured portions of our website, we will not allow any of our third-party service providers to have access to any private content within the secured portions of our website.
Most web browsers are initially set up to accept cookies. You can choose to ‘not accept’ cookies by changing the settings but if you do so you may find that certain features on the website do not work properly. Please visit our Cookies Policy for further details.
For information security reasons, we may use the IP address of your electronic device to perform monitoring of unusual IP addresses, so as to detect suspicious activities and reduce security risks associated with the internet.
Except as described above, the information we collect about you will not be disclosed by us to any other party without your prior consent.
Information collected through other websites
When you click on our posts through other websites, your personal data may be collected by these websites and passed to us, on an aggregated and anonymized basis, and we may share such aggregated and anonymized information with our service providers and advertisers who will assist us in the formulation of marketing strategies. Our access to aggregated and anonymized data on its own is not subject to the requirements of the Ordinance, and we are not responsible for the collection of personal data by other websites.
This privacy policy does not cover the links within this site linking to other websites. We encourage you to read the privacy statements on the other websites you visit. If you wish to request access to and correction of your personal data held by these websites, please contact these websites directly.
Retention, Access, Correction, Erasure
We will only keep your personal data for as long as we are required to do so under applicable law and as otherwise needed to fulfil the purposes set out above. Your personal data will be kept confidential and we will take all reasonable measures to ensure that your personal data is kept secure against unauthorised access, loss, disclosure and destruction.
Under the Ordinance, you have the right to:
- check whether we hold your personal data;
- request access to and/or correct any data relating to you;
- ascertain our policies and practices in relation to personal data and to be informed of the kinds of personal data held by us; and
- object to the use of your personal data for direct marketing purposes and we shall not use your personal data for direct marketing purposes after you communicate your objection to us.
In accordance with the terms of the Ordinance, we have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the process of any data request. In order to deal with any such request, we may require evidence from you that you are the individual in respect of whom the request is made or a person permitted under the Ordinance to make the request on that individual's behalf.
Invesco will cease to use your personal data for client servicing and direct marketing purposes if you request us to do so and accordingly your personal data will be erased or destroyed.
Please direct your request to the Data Protection Officer whose details are listed below.
Data Protection Officer
Invesco Hong Kong Limited
45/F, Jardine House,
1 Connaught Place, Central,
Hong Kong
Nothing in this statement shall limit your rights under the Ordinance.
Information about users of this website is not sold to third parties.
Invesco will not be responsible for any abuse of publicly available information.
Cookies Policy
When you access our site for the first time, read and accept the site Terms & Conditions, we will place a 'cookie' on your computer. Cookies are a standard mechanism used by many websites to store website related information on their users' computers.
Cookies only contain information relating to the website that created them, and can only return the information to that website. In other words, our site cannot read the information contained in cookies created by anyone else's website on your computer. Similarly, only our site can read the information in cookies that it creates. Cookies cannot be used to get or view data from your hard drive. Cookies cannot contain or deliver viruses.
In order to use our site fully, you must allow your browser to accept cookies. You can do this through the preferences option in your browser's menu bar.
Any cookies created for our site Terms & Conditions page will expire automatically after 30 days. You will be asked to read and reconfirm that you accept the latest Terms & Conditions of the site, when you revisit the site after the cookie expires. If you would like to avoid this, please change your browser settings.
Other cookies will remain on your computer unless you choose to remove them.
We or our third-party service providers use cookies to gather information about you (e.g. the IP address of your electronic device, your country, the pages visited, the time at which a visit is made and the browser type ) and your browsing activities to:
- track and record the aggregate number of visitors to the website and the sections of the site visited by visitors using cookies;
- analyse our website, for example to collect information that will help us understand visitors' browsing habits on our website;
- compile statistical reports on website activity, e.g. number of visitors and the pages they visit;
- improve the functionality of our website by temporarily storing any information which you may enter in tools, such as calculators or demonstrations on our website; in some cases, remember information about you when you visit our site. We may need to do this to provide some of our services; and
- record your visit to our website, the pages you have visited and the links you have followed. We use this information to make our website more relevant to your interests and identify products or services that may be of interest to you. We may also share this information with third parties for these purposes.
The information collected may be processed by us, our affiliates, agents or any other third parties which provide services to us. Although we may use software tools to track browsing activities on an aggregated basis in the secured portions of our website, we will not allow any of our third-party service providers to have access to any private content within the secured portions of our website.
Most web browsers are initially set up to accept cookies. You can choose to ‘not accept’ cookies by changing the settings but if you do so you may find that certain features on the website do not work properly.
Some pages of our site may contain links to other websites that may be of value to you. Please note that we do not have any control over the content or privacy practices of these sites. We urge you to review the privacy policy of these sites before providing any personal information.
Further details are set out in the section on Privacy Policy.
Online security
What we do to keep safe online with Invesco
We are continually reviewing and upgrading our security measures so that you can have confidence in our online services. We have invested in a number of measures that help protect you online, for example: secure encryption and validation.
Our website uses encryption technology, indicated by the padlock symbol at the top (or bottom) of your screen when accessing the data on the site.
To validate a site, you can:
1. Click the Padlock: View certificate details, such as who issued it and to whom.
2. URL Check: Ensure you’re on the correct domain (e.g., https://www.invesco.com, not https://www.1nvesco.com).
3. Also, refer to section: “Where to Find More Information and Guidance on Online Security” on this site to learn about the latest online security threat landscape and tips.
Seven tips to help you stay safe online
Whilst we do all we can to make our online service secure, there's also a lot you can do to help protect yourself.
1. Safeguard your PC, mobile device and personal data
Ensuring that your PC is well protected is a critical step in protecting your personal details. Ensure you have a firewall, anti-virus and anti-spyware software installed on your computer and that this is kept up to date.
2. Don't write down passwords
Never divulge your username or password to anyone, and avoid writing them down. Consider using one of the many reliable and secure password vaults available on the Internet to store your passwords, but read reviews and get recommendations first.
3. Change your password regularly
Regularly changing your password can be one of the best defences against someone else accessing your account. Use a different password for every online account.
4. Treat unexpected calls and messages with caution
Never respond to unsolicited unexpected calls and messages requesting your security details. We will never ask for your security details via emails, SMS, notification prompts. See "How to spot suspicious emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts".
5. Don't send your personal information by email
Email is inherently not a secure method of communication. You should never send any personal or account information this way.
6. Use secure networks
If you connect to the Internet via a wireless network make sure it's a secured Wi-Fi network (tip - look out for the padlock icon in your browser). If you use a Wi-Fi network that is not secure, be careful about accessing websites that require you to log in with your personal details, or viewing any sites that may show your personal information. No matter how good your anti-virus software and other methods of protection are, if the network is not secure it is open to others to access too. It is therefore possible for your information to be fraudulently obtained.
7. Check for any unusual account activities and Keep Up to date
Regularly check for your account position and if you find unusual activities in relation to your account, please contact us immediately.
Checking this site and others, regularly, will help keep you up to date with online security and financial crime related matters. See Where to get more online security information and guidance.
How to spot suspicious emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts
No reputable company will ever ask you to share and confirm personal or account details (such as passwords) by sending you a message. If you ever receive a message, appearing to be from Invesco, asking you to do so, please contact us immediately.
It can be incredibly difficult to spot a fraudulent message. If you are ever in any doubt as to the authenticity of a message (in any digital forms, e.g. emails, SMS, chatmessages, notification prompts, etc.) from Invesco, please call us at (852) 3191 8282 first, before responding to any links in the message.
Do not share sensitive personal details, account information, login credentials, One-Time-Password (OTP), or perform transactions as requested. Avoid clicking on embedded links in suspicious messages (in SMS, Emails, Chat messages and notifications).
If you suspect any information leakage from a bogus call or fraudulent message (e.g. Phishing, SMS, chat messages) claiming to be from Invesco, please contact us and report promptly any unauthorised financial transactions to the police. We would request that you forward any information claiming to be from Invesco, such as emails, website addresses (URLs), or screenshots of messages (SMS, chat messages) you received. You will receive an automated response from us, once we have received your email.
About Invesco’s Email and SMS alerts in Hong Kong
We, at Invesco Hong Kong Limited, provide SMS and email alerts to keep you informed about significant changes to your account information or transactions. These alerts include:
- One-way essential data pushed to verify your identity
- Account login notification
- Credential (e.g. Password) management notification
- Updates to your personal profile
- Investment instructions changes (i.e. asset switch and/or mandate change)
As a reminder, we will not provide you electronic messages (such as SMS or email) containing hyperlinks which re-direct to our website for login and ask for sensitive personal information, including login credentials and one-time passwords. If you receive suspicious messages from unsolicited senders, even if they look genuine, please stay vigilant.
The Hong Kong authorities have provided multiple resources to assess the fraud risk of suspicious SMS, emails, or calls by checking phone numbers, email addresses, or URLs on their platforms. For more details, please refer to the “Where to Find More Information and Guidance on Online Security” on this site.
Common identifiers of suspicious messages
Fraudulent messages
Fraudulent messages (e.g. Phishing emails, SMS, chat messages) will copy logos and styles in an attempt to appear genuine. The message may urge you to click on an embedded link within it which will then direct you to a 'spoof' website that looks like a genuine web page. The website may ask you to enter security details such as account numbers, usernames and passwords. By doing so you may give the fraudsters access to your accounts. If you log in to a website that lacks a padlock symbol in the browser's address bar, indicating it may not be secure, be cautious. Verify the website's authenticity by checking the digital certificate details from Invesco.
Never click on links or attachments on suspicious email, SMS, chat messages, websites and/or social media. Never enter your sensitive personal information, account details, credentials or passwords on suspicious websites, SMS or other messaging platforms.
False sense of urgency
Most phishing messages try to deceive you with the threat that your account will be closed or somehow incapacitated if it's not updated right away. A message that urgently requests you to supply sensitive personal information may be fraudulent. Don't be pressurized. If you are unsure make enquiries before taking any action.
Fake links
Many phishing emails, SMS, notification prompts, etc. include website links that look authentic but instead direct you to a fraudulent website that may or may not have a website address different from the link originally displayed. Always check where a link is going before you click by moving your mouse over the link in the text message. Beware if this is different from what is displayed in the text of the link in it. If it looks suspicious, don't click it.
Attachments
Similar to fake links, attachments can be used in phishing messages and are dangerous. Never click on an attachment from an unknown source. It could cause you to download spyware or a virus. Invesco will never send a message to you with an unsolicited attachment or a software update to install on your computer.
Protect Yourself from Online Scammers:
Invesco will never ask you to share your login credentials or one-time passwords via hyperlinks. Stay alert and protect your information, including account login information (PIN, passwords, or codes).
Do not disclose your information to any unverified websites, mobile applications, social media platforms, or any forms of digital platforms, even if they look genuine. Make sure to verify official sources first and use authorized secure methods to protect your information assets.
Watch out for impersonation scams from fake authority figures. Do not share your information. Unexpected calls and messages (e.g. emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts, etc.) could be from scammers pretending to be from Invesco or organizations you are familiar with. Always check official channels first.
Invesco's email policy
Exchanging information via email is not a secure method of communication. For this reason, Invesco will apply proper protection mechanism in our email, so as to protect any account specific or personal data in our emails to you. And we won't act upon instructions, received by email, to change your personal details. Forms for changing details on your account can be found on our website; For pension funds, go to Forms. Alternatively, you can call us on (852) 3191 8282 and we'll send the forms out to you.
Be suspicious if you receive an email asking you to click on a link to update your details. Do not click on the link.
Invesco will never ask you to send any account specific information by email. If you are in any doubt as to whether the email is from Invesco, please call us on (852) 3191 8282.
Where to Find More Information and Guidance on Online Security
More help and support on cybersecurity and technology crime issues can be found on the following external websites. For additional online security tips and insights into the latest cybersecurity threat landscape, you can refer to reputable resources, including but not limited to examples from our Asia Pacific Headquarters in Hong Kong. It's important to find trusted online security guidance from sources you can rely on in your location.
Online Security Guidance
The Cyber Security Information Portal (CSIP)
CSIP is a unique resource providing practical advice and step-by-step guidelines for general users, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and schools to conduct health check on computers, mobile devices and websites as well as to learn tips and technique to guard against cyber-attacks. CSIP also keeps you up to date with highlights of public events, expert advices and stories contributed by professional organisations. This site is supported by the Digital Policy Office, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.
Digital Policy Office - Cyber Security Information Portal
InfoSec Website
InfoSec Website is established to serve as an one-stop portal for the general public to effectively access information and resources on information security as well as measures and best practices for prevention of cybercrimes. In InfoSec website, you will find useful information and resources on information security, such as the latest security news and events, information security technical papers and reports, recent phishing attacks, the latest virus alerts and other related information. This site is supported by the Digital Policy Office, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.
Digital Policy Office – InfoSec website
Technology Crime
The Hong Kong Police Force, Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) –is responsible for handling cyber security issues and carrying out technology crime investigations, computer forensic examinations and prevention of technology crime. The CSTCB web page can help you learn more about information on technology crime. It is where you should report fraud if you have been scammed, defrauded or experienced cyber-crime.
Hong Kong Police Force - CSTCB website
Hong Kong Police Force, Anti-Deception Coordination Centre (ADCC):
The ADCC offers support and information to help the public avoid deception and fraud. This site provides information on the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre's efforts to combat fraud.
Hong Kong Police Force - ADCC website
Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC):
The Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC) is a public organisation and a subsidiary of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), dedicated to improving investor and financial education in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The IFEC is supported by the four financial regulators, namely the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Insurance Authority, Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and SFC, as well as the Education Bureau. IFEC promotes financial literacy, and provides educational resources on anti-scamming skills for investors.
SFC’s Alert List:
The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) alert list website includes unlicensed companies that may be operating in Hong Kong, suspicious investment products, suspicious virtual asset trading platforms, fraudulent regulatory bodies and/or market operators, suspicious investment websites, and fraudulent emails, etc.
HKMA Smart Customer tips:
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) provides guidance on recognizing and avoiding fraudsters who pose as staff from financial institutions or regulators. This site also covers tips on verifying the authenticity of financial institutions.
HKMA Beware of Fraudsters website
CyberDefender.hk and Scameter / Scameter+ :
CyberDefender.hk provides resources and tools to help users protect themselves from cyber threats and scams. Scameter is a tool by CyberDefender to evaluate the fraud risk of suspicious SMS, emails, or calls. Scameter+ mobile application and its real-time alert features. As per regulatory guidelines in Hong Kong, it is encouraged to use these tools to better assess any suspicious messages you receive and both tools supported by Hong Kong Policy Force – CSTCB.
CyberDefender website and Scameter website
OFCA - Registered SMS Sender IDs" with prefix "#"
For Hong Kong, in order to help members of the public verify the identities of SMS senders, all companies or organisations participating in the SMS Sender Registration Scheme ("Scheme") have started using "Registered SMS Sender IDs" with prefix "#" to send SMS to local subscribers of mobile services in Hong Kong.
Members of the public should stay highly vigilant when receiving suspicious SMS, or SMS with sender ID not having prefix "#" or display as normal phone number, and must not disclose to unidentified senders any personal information, bank account numbers or credit card details, transfer money or access any hyperlink in the SMS under all circumstances, to avoid suffering any loss.
Office of the Communications Authority - Short Message Service (SMS) Sender Registration Scheme website
Social Media Commenting Guidelines & Disclaimer
Invesco reserves the right to remove any content that violates our commenting guidelines or that we otherwise determine is not appropriate. The content posted by others does not necessarily reflect our views or opinions, and all content posted must comply with the specific social media User Agreements (whether that is Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or YouTube’s specific User Agreements).
Keep personal info private. Never include specific account or personal information in your comments.
Stay on topic. Stick to relevant topics only. Comments should relate directly to the original post. You should always strive to keep the tone and comments professional when commenting on Invesco’s account.
Let's have a civil discussion. We encourage comments and constructive debate, but please refrain from attacks on individuals, Invesco or other companies. Comments that denigrate others or are threatening, obscene, profane, vulgar, contain hate speech or could be harmful to minors will be removed.
No investment advice. Comments that request or provide recommendations, stock tips or advice about specific investments will be removed. This page is for informational purposes only.
No account transactions or complaints. If you have transaction requests, complaints or questions about your investments or customer‐service issues, please contact [investorservices@invesco.com].
No advertising, testimonials or solicitations. Please don't post any advertisements, stories, information or data about how well or not‐so‐well specific investments have done for you, your friends, your family, Invesco Hong Kong or other companies. Product-specific information should also be avoided. Spam, including posts promoting products or aiming to influence web traffic, polls, rankings etc. will be removed.
Do you work for Invesco? If you are an Invesco employee, make sure you read and understand Invesco's Social Media Policy before engaging in any social media activity. Whether you are at home or in the office, working for Invesco is a material fact that may influence content and our society. If the nature of your comment is (or appears to be) damaging to Invesco's reputation, inappropriate, confidential or violates any of our Company policies your comment will be removed.
Disclaimers:
Invesco Hong Kong Limited or its affiliated companies are not responsible for the content, terms of use or privacy or security policies at this or other third‐party sites that may be linked by this page or any social media pages. You use any third party sites and materials at your own risk.
Published content on Invesco Asia Pacific's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages have been provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute a distribution, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any securities in any jurisdiction in which such distribution or offer is not authorized to any person. Invesco Asia Pacific's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages are not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where (by reason of that person’s nationality, residence or otherwise) the publication or availability of Invesco Asia Pacific's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages is prohibited. It is your responsibility to be aware of and observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction in connection with your entrant to this Website.
Invesco Asia Pacific's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages may contain information that is "forward-looking" which is based on certain assumptions of future events. Forward-looking statements are based on information available on the date hereof, and Invesco does not assume any duty to update any forward-looking statement. Actual events may differ from those assumed. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements, including any projected returns, will materialize or that actual market conditions and/or performance results will not be materially different or worse than those presented.
Copyright in the content of this site is owned by Invesco unless otherwise indicated. All rights reserved. Users of the pages on this site, shall only be entitled to copy the site content for their own personal use but may not republish nor reproduce any substantial part of the site content in any manner whatsoever, including electronically reproducing this site content or accessing the site content on to the Internet or any other local or international computer system, without the prior written permission of Invesco, and any such unauthorized use constitutes copyright infringement.
The information contained in Invesco Asia Pacific's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages is obtained and / or compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current. However, Invesco cannot and does not warrant, guarantee or represent, either expressly or impliedly, the accuracy, validity or completeness of such information. Invesco or its affiliates or any directors or employees of Invesco or its affiliates shall not be liable for (whether in tort or contract or otherwise) any damages arising from any person’s reliance on this information and shall not be liable for any errors or omissions (including but not limited to errors or omissions made by third party sources) in this information. The information provided herein is subject to change without further notice. Invesco reserves the right to refuse access to this site to anyone at any time without notice for any reason.
For Twitter, in particular: please note that we may retweet content that we deem of interest to our audience. Invesco retweets should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the originator, the content of the tweet or of any organization the tweet refers to.
Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investors should note that the information provided herein may not have set out all the risks and other significant aspects involved in investing in any Invesco products mentioned herein and should therefore refer to the relevant offering documents (including the Key Scheme Information Document and the MPF Scheme Brochure) for details and are advised to obtain professional advice where appropriate.
The investment decision is yours but you should not invest unless the intermediary who sells this product to you has advised you that this product is suitable for you and has explained why, including how investing in it would be consistent with your investment objectives.
When using an external link, you will be leaving this page or any Invesco’s social media pages. Any views and opinions expressed subsequently are not those of Invesco.
Important Information
This website is intended for Hong Kong residents only. Non-Hong Kong residents are responsible for observing all applicable laws and regulations of their relevant jurisdictions before accessing the information contained herein. While this website provides information on Invesco products, such information should not be regarded as an offer or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of such investments.
- This website contains information about investment funds which invest in equities, bonds, money market securities and/or other instruments, each with its specific investment policy, features and different risk profiles. The fund(s) may not be suitable for all investors.
- Some funds may invest in equities, investors should note the equities risk.
- Some funds may invest in bonds or other fixed income securities which are subject to (a) interest rate risk (b) credit risk (including default risk, downgrading risk and liquidity risk) and (c) risks relating to non-investment grade bonds and/or unrated bonds and/or high yield bonds.
- Some funds may invest primarily in emerging markets, smaller companies, a single country/region and/or industry sector, the investment focus of such funds might give rise to increased risk over more diversified funds. Funds investing in Europe are subject to the risk of Eurozone crisis.
- Some funds may use financial derivative instruments (FDI) extensively for hedging and efficient portfolio management purposes but will not use FDI extensively for investment purposes. Some funds may use FDI as part of the principal investment policies and strategies. The funds' use of derivatives may become ineffective and they may suffer significant losses. The use of FDI also involves special risks including but not limited to liquidity, volatility, leverage and counterparty risks.
- Some funds may invest in China A shares which involve certain risks (such as greater political, tax, economic, foreign exchange, liquidity, redemption limit and regulatory risks) that are not typically associated with investment in more developed markets. In addition, investors should be aware of the Renminbi (‘RMB’) currency risk as RMB is not freely convertible. In addition to the above, for funds which are launched in Hong Kong via the Mainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds (‘MRF’) arrangement, investors should also be aware of the risk associated with the MRF scheme, Mainland equity risks and Mainland debt securities risks.
- Some funds may invest in Indian domestic debt securities which involve risks relating to Foreign Institutional Investors (FII)/ Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) Registration, FPI Indian Investment Limits, India tax risks and risk of investing in Indian sovereign debt securities. In addition, investors should also be aware of the exchange control risk of the Indian Rupee.
- For certain share class(es), the funds may at its discretion pay dividends out of the capital or pay dividends out of gross income while charging the fees and expenses out of the capital to increase the distributable income for the payment of dividends (i.e. effectively pay dividend out of capital). Payment of dividends out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the net asset value per share.
- In addition, investors of the Monthly Distribution-1 share class (MD-1) should note that (a) MD-1 may continue to distribute in periods in which the funds have negative returns or is making losses, which further reduces the net asset value of the relevant MD-1; (b) Investors are subject to exchange rate fluctuations subsequent to the determination of the stable distribution rate; (c) Investments in MD-1 are not an alternative to a savings account or fixed-interest paying investment; and (d) For MD-1 that is currency hedged, investors may forego capital gains arising from the interest rate differential associated with currency hedging in favor of income distributions. The uncertainty and changes of relative interest rates may also adversely impact the return of the hedged unit classes. Investors should also note that for the MD-1 share classes of Invesco Funds, the distribution rate will be determined at the discretion of the funds, dividend payment and dividend rate are not guaranteed.
- If investors invest in share classes denominated/dealt in a different currency than the base currency, due to fluctuations in currency markets, returns to investors, when converted back into the currency in which the investor subscribes and redeems, may be different to the return calculated by reference to the base currency. For hedged unit classes, investor should note the exchange rate risk and that the hedging strategy may reduce the benefit to investors in the hedged unit classes.
- The value of the funds can be volatile and could go down substantially.
- Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investors should not base their investment decision on this website alone and must refer to the Hong Kong offering documents of the funds (in the case of pension funds, the relevant offering documents (including the Key Scheme Information Document and the MPF Scheme Brochure) for further details (including risk factors) prior to investing. Investors are advised to obtain independent professional advice where appropriate.
BCT Strategic MPF Scheme
- BCT Strategic MPF Scheme (the “Master Trust”) currently offers the Default Investment Strategy and 14 Constituent Funds, comprising the following fund types: equity fund (including index-tracking fund), bond fund, money market fund, guaranteed fund and mixed asset fund.
- The Invesco Guaranteed Fund of the Master Trust invests solely in an insurance policy issued by Principal Insurance Company (Hong Kong) Limited, which is also the guarantor (the “Guarantor”). Your investments in the Invesco Guaranteed Fund are therefore subject to the credit risk of the Guarantor. The Guarantor of the Invesco Guaranteed Fund will provide a guarantee of capital and a prescribed guaranteed rate of return only (i) if a qualifying event occurs and the Guarantor receives a valid claim or (ii) in other situations (as described in the sub-section headed “Description of the Invesco Guaranteed Fund” in the MPF Scheme Brochure). You should read the offering documents (including the Key Scheme Information Document and the MPF Scheme Brochure) carefully before investing in the Invesco Guaranteed Fund. Please refer to the risk factors section and the sub-section headed “Description of the Invesco Guaranteed Fund” in the MPF Scheme Brochure for details of the credit risk, guarantee features and guarantee conditions.
- The Invesco MPF Conservative Fund of the Master Trust does not guarantee the repayment of capital.
- Fees and charges of an Invesco MPF Conservative Fund can be deducted from either (i) the assets of the fund or (ii) member’s account by way of unit deduction. The Invesco MPF Conservative Fund of the Master Trust uses method (i) and, therefore, unit prices/NAV/fund performance quoted have incorporated the impact of fees and charges.
- You should consider your own risk tolerance level and financial circumstances before making any investment choices or invest according to the Default Investment Strategy. When, in your selection of funds or the Default Investment Strategy, you are in doubt as to whether a certain fund or the Default Investment Strategy is suitable for you (including whether it is consistent with your investment objectives), you should seek financial and/or professional advice and make investment choice(s) most suitable for you taking into account your circumstances.
- In the event that you do not make any investment choices, your contributions made and/or accrued benefits transferred into the Master Trust will automatically be invested in accordance with the Default Investment Strategy, which may not necessarily be suitable for you. Please refer to the section headed “Default Investment Strategy” for further information.
- Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. You should not invest solely based on the information provided in this material and should read the offering documents (including the Key Scheme Information Document and the MPF Scheme Brochure for details, including the risk factors and product features.
Invesco Select Retirement Fund
- Invesco Select Retirement Fund currently offers 7 sub-funds which consists of equity fund, mixed asset funds, bond fund and money market funds.
- Investors should take note of risk relating to the specific nature of a fund of funds and investment risk.
- Some funds may invest in equities, investors should note the equities risk.
- Some funds may invest in bonds or other debt securities which are subject to credit risk and interest rate risk.
- Some funds may invest on an international basis and are subject to risk with international investing.
The value of the funds can be volatile and could go down substantially. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. You should not invest solely based on the information provided in this website and should read the relevant offering documents (including the Key Scheme Information Document and the MPF Scheme Brochure) for details, including the risk factors and product features.
The information contained in this website is obtained and / or compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current. However, Invesco cannot and does not warrant, guarantee or represent, either expressly or implicitly, the accuracy, validity or completeness of such information. Invesco or its affiliates or any directors or employees of Invesco or its affiliates shall not be liable for (whether in tort or contract or otherwise) any damages arising from any person's reliance on this information and shall not be liable for any errors or omissions (including but not limited to errors or omissions made by third party sources) in this information. The information provided herein is subject to change without further notice.
By using this website you agree to be bound by all the Site Policies, including Legal Information/Notice, Disclaimer of Warranty and Limitation of Liability, Privacy Policy, Online Security, Cookies Policy and Social Media Commenting Guidelines & Disclaimer.
The website has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission. Issued by Invesco Hong Kong Limited (景順投資管理有限公司)