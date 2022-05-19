Site Policies

Online security

What we do to keep safe online with Invesco

We are continually reviewing and upgrading our security measures so that you can have confidence in our online services. We have invested in a number of measures that help protect you online, for example: secure encryption and validation.

Our website uses encryption technology, indicated by the padlock symbol at the top (or bottom) of your screen when accessing the data on the site.

To validate a site, you can:

1. Click the Padlock: View certificate details, such as who issued it and to whom.

2. URL Check: Ensure you’re on the correct domain (e.g., https://www.invesco.com, not https://www.1nvesco.com).

3. Also, refer to section: “Where to Find More Information and Guidance on Online Security” on this site to learn about the latest online security threat landscape and tips.

Seven tips to help you stay safe online

Whilst we do all we can to make our online service secure, there's also a lot you can do to help protect yourself.

1. Safeguard your PC, mobile device and personal data

Ensuring that your PC is well protected is a critical step in protecting your personal details. Ensure you have a firewall, anti-virus and anti-spyware software installed on your computer and that this is kept up to date.

2. Don't write down passwords

Never divulge your username or password to anyone, and avoid writing them down. Consider using one of the many reliable and secure password vaults available on the Internet to store your passwords, but read reviews and get recommendations first.

3. Change your password regularly

Regularly changing your password can be one of the best defences against someone else accessing your account. Use a different password for every online account.

4. Treat unexpected calls and messages with caution

Never respond to unsolicited unexpected calls and messages requesting your security details. We will never ask for your security details via emails, SMS, notification prompts. See "How to spot suspicious emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts".

5. Don't send your personal information by email

Email is inherently not a secure method of communication. You should never send any personal or account information this way.

6. Use secure networks

If you connect to the Internet via a wireless network make sure it's a secured Wi-Fi network (tip - look out for the padlock icon in your browser). If you use a Wi-Fi network that is not secure, be careful about accessing websites that require you to log in with your personal details, or viewing any sites that may show your personal information. No matter how good your anti-virus software and other methods of protection are, if the network is not secure it is open to others to access too. It is therefore possible for your information to be fraudulently obtained.

7. Check for any unusual account activities and Keep Up to date

Regularly check for your account position and if you find unusual activities in relation to your account, please contact us immediately.

Checking this site and others, regularly, will help keep you up to date with online security and financial crime related matters. See Where to get more online security information and guidance.

How to spot suspicious emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts

No reputable company will ever ask you to share and confirm personal or account details (such as passwords) by sending you a message. If you ever receive a message, appearing to be from Invesco, asking you to do so, please contact us immediately.

It can be incredibly difficult to spot a fraudulent message. If you are ever in any doubt as to the authenticity of a message (in any digital forms, e.g. emails, SMS, chatmessages, notification prompts, etc.) from Invesco, please call us at (852) 3191 8282 first, before responding to any links in the message.

Do not share sensitive personal details, account information, login credentials, One-Time-Password (OTP), or perform transactions as requested. Avoid clicking on embedded links in suspicious messages (in SMS, Emails, Chat messages and notifications).

If you suspect any information leakage from a bogus call or fraudulent message (e.g. Phishing, SMS, chat messages) claiming to be from Invesco, please contact us and report promptly any unauthorised financial transactions to the police. We would request that you forward any information claiming to be from Invesco, such as emails, website addresses (URLs), or screenshots of messages (SMS, chat messages) you received. You will receive an automated response from us, once we have received your email.

About Invesco’s Email and SMS alerts in Hong Kong

We, at Invesco Hong Kong Limited, provide SMS and email alerts to keep you informed about significant changes to your account information or transactions. These alerts include:

One-way essential data pushed to verify your identity

Account login notification



Credential (e.g. Password) management notification

Updates to your personal profile

Investment instructions changes (i.e. asset switch and/or mandate change)

As a reminder, we will not provide you electronic messages (such as SMS or email) containing hyperlinks which re-direct to our website for login and ask for sensitive personal information, including login credentials and one-time passwords. If you receive suspicious messages from unsolicited senders, even if they look genuine, please stay vigilant.

The Hong Kong authorities have provided multiple resources to assess the fraud risk of suspicious SMS, emails, or calls by checking phone numbers, email addresses, or URLs on their platforms. For more details, please refer to the “Where to Find More Information and Guidance on Online Security” on this site.

Common identifiers of suspicious messages

Fraudulent messages

Fraudulent messages (e.g. Phishing emails, SMS, chat messages) will copy logos and styles in an attempt to appear genuine. The message may urge you to click on an embedded link within it which will then direct you to a 'spoof' website that looks like a genuine web page. The website may ask you to enter security details such as account numbers, usernames and passwords. By doing so you may give the fraudsters access to your accounts. If you log in to a website that lacks a padlock symbol in the browser's address bar, indicating it may not be secure, be cautious. Verify the website's authenticity by checking the digital certificate details from Invesco.

Never click on links or attachments on suspicious email, SMS, chat messages, websites and/or social media. Never enter your sensitive personal information, account details, credentials or passwords on suspicious websites, SMS or other messaging platforms.

False sense of urgency

Most phishing messages try to deceive you with the threat that your account will be closed or somehow incapacitated if it's not updated right away. A message that urgently requests you to supply sensitive personal information may be fraudulent. Don't be pressurized. If you are unsure make enquiries before taking any action.

Fake links

Many phishing emails, SMS, notification prompts, etc. include website links that look authentic but instead direct you to a fraudulent website that may or may not have a website address different from the link originally displayed. Always check where a link is going before you click by moving your mouse over the link in the text message. Beware if this is different from what is displayed in the text of the link in it. If it looks suspicious, don't click it.

Attachments

Similar to fake links, attachments can be used in phishing messages and are dangerous. Never click on an attachment from an unknown source. It could cause you to download spyware or a virus. Invesco will never send a message to you with an unsolicited attachment or a software update to install on your computer.

Protect Yourself from Online Scammers:

Invesco will never ask you to share your login credentials or one-time passwords via hyperlinks. Stay alert and protect your information, including account login information (PIN, passwords, or codes).

Do not disclose your information to any unverified websites, mobile applications, social media platforms, or any forms of digital platforms, even if they look genuine. Make sure to verify official sources first and use authorized secure methods to protect your information assets.

Watch out for impersonation scams from fake authority figures. Do not share your information. Unexpected calls and messages (e.g. emails, SMS, chat messages, notification prompts, etc.) could be from scammers pretending to be from Invesco or organizations you are familiar with. Always check official channels first.

Invesco's email policy

Exchanging information via email is not a secure method of communication. For this reason, Invesco will apply proper protection mechanism in our email, so as to protect any account specific or personal data in our emails to you. And we won't act upon instructions, received by email, to change your personal details. Forms for changing details on your account can be found on our website; For pension funds, go to Forms. Alternatively, you can call us on (852) 3191 8282 and we'll send the forms out to you.

Be suspicious if you receive an email asking you to click on a link to update your details. Do not click on the link.

Invesco will never ask you to send any account specific information by email. If you are in any doubt as to whether the email is from Invesco, please call us on (852) 3191 8282.

Where to Find More Information and Guidance on Online Security

More help and support on cybersecurity and technology crime issues can be found on the following external websites. For additional online security tips and insights into the latest cybersecurity threat landscape, you can refer to reputable resources, including but not limited to examples from our Asia Pacific Headquarters in Hong Kong. It's important to find trusted online security guidance from sources you can rely on in your location.

Online Security Guidance

The Cyber Security Information Portal (CSIP)

CSIP is a unique resource providing practical advice and step-by-step guidelines for general users, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and schools to conduct health check on computers, mobile devices and websites as well as to learn tips and technique to guard against cyber-attacks. CSIP also keeps you up to date with highlights of public events, expert advices and stories contributed by professional organisations. This site is supported by the Digital Policy Office, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

Digital Policy Office - Cyber Security Information Portal

InfoSec Website

InfoSec Website is established to serve as an one-stop portal for the general public to effectively access information and resources on information security as well as measures and best practices for prevention of cybercrimes. In InfoSec website, you will find useful information and resources on information security, such as the latest security news and events, information security technical papers and reports, recent phishing attacks, the latest virus alerts and other related information. This site is supported by the Digital Policy Office, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

Digital Policy Office – InfoSec website

Technology Crime

The Hong Kong Police Force, Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) –is responsible for handling cyber security issues and carrying out technology crime investigations, computer forensic examinations and prevention of technology crime. The CSTCB web page can help you learn more about information on technology crime. It is where you should report fraud if you have been scammed, defrauded or experienced cyber-crime.

Hong Kong Police Force - CSTCB website

Hong Kong Police Force, Anti-Deception Coordination Centre (ADCC):

The ADCC offers support and information to help the public avoid deception and fraud. This site provides information on the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre's efforts to combat fraud.

Hong Kong Police Force - ADCC website

Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC):

The Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC) is a public organisation and a subsidiary of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), dedicated to improving investor and financial education in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The IFEC is supported by the four financial regulators, namely the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Insurance Authority, Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and SFC, as well as the Education Bureau. IFEC promotes financial literacy, and provides educational resources on anti-scamming skills for investors.

IFEC website

SFC’s Alert List:

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) alert list website includes unlicensed companies that may be operating in Hong Kong, suspicious investment products, suspicious virtual asset trading platforms, fraudulent regulatory bodies and/or market operators, suspicious investment websites, and fraudulent emails, etc.

SFC Alert List website

HKMA Smart Customer tips:

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) provides guidance on recognizing and avoiding fraudsters who pose as staff from financial institutions or regulators. This site also covers tips on verifying the authenticity of financial institutions.

HKMA Beware of Fraudsters website

CyberDefender.hk and Scameter / Scameter+ :

CyberDefender.hk provides resources and tools to help users protect themselves from cyber threats and scams. Scameter is a tool by CyberDefender to evaluate the fraud risk of suspicious SMS, emails, or calls. Scameter+ mobile application and its real-time alert features. As per regulatory guidelines in Hong Kong, it is encouraged to use these tools to better assess any suspicious messages you receive and both tools supported by Hong Kong Policy Force – CSTCB.

CyberDefender website and Scameter website





OFCA - Registered SMS Sender IDs" with prefix "#"

For Hong Kong, in order to help members of the public verify the identities of SMS senders, all companies or organisations participating in the SMS Sender Registration Scheme ("Scheme") have started using "Registered SMS Sender IDs" with prefix "#" to send SMS to local subscribers of mobile services in Hong Kong.

Members of the public should stay highly vigilant when receiving suspicious SMS, or SMS with sender ID not having prefix "#" or display as normal phone number, and must not disclose to unidentified senders any personal information, bank account numbers or credit card details, transfer money or access any hyperlink in the SMS under all circumstances, to avoid suffering any loss.

Office of the Communications Authority - Short Message Service (SMS) Sender Registration Scheme website