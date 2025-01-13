FOCUS FUND

Why Invesco Global Equity Income Fund?

Active stock selection that focuses on both income and growth

Top 10 holdings

Distribution information*

    • The Fund invests primarily in global equities.
    • Investors should note the currency exchange risk, equities risk, volatility risk, and general investment risk.
    • Financial derivative instruments (FDI) may be used for efficient portfolio management purposes or to hedge or reduce the overall risk of investments. Risks associated with FDI include counterparty/credit risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, volatility risk and over-the-counter transaction risk. The leverage element/component of a FDI can result in a loss significantly greater than the amount invested in the FDI by the Fund. Exposure to FDI may lead to a high risk of significant loss by the Fund.
    • For certain share class(es), the Fund may at discretion pay dividend out of the capital and/or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction of the net asset value per share in respect of such share class after the monthly distribution date. (Note 1)
    • In addition, investors of Monthly Distribution-1 share class that are currency hedged (MD-1 hedged) should be aware of the uncertainty of relative interest rates. The net asset value of the MD-1 hedged may fluctuate and may significantly differ from other share class due to fluctuation of the interest rate differential between the currency in which the MD-1 hedged is denominated and the base currency of the Fund and may result in a greater erosion of capital than other non-hedged share class. (Note 2)
    • The value of the Fund can be volatile and could go down substantially.
    • Investors should not base their investment decision on this material alone.

Strong track record, balanced for income and growth

  • 1st quartile peer group ranking† over 1 year, 3 years and 5 years.^
  • Benchmark-agnostic active stock selection that focuses on both income and growth.
Underweight in US technology, overweight in European large-cap growth stocks

  • Overweight in the EU and UK, particularly in industrials and financials that benefit from fiscal expansion and interest rate cuts.
Prudent risk management

  • Holdings show low correlation, with the maximum single position at 6%.#
Income opportunities

  • A (USD)-MD1 and A (HKD)-MD1 share classes yielded 6.63% and 6.71% respectively.*
Record date: 29/08/2025

*Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed. For MD-1 shares, dividend may be paid out of capital. (Please refer to Note 1 and/or Note 2 of the "Important information")

Source: Invesco as at 31 August 2025.
^Any reference to a ranking, a rating or an award provides no guarantee for future performance results and is not constant over time. Performance is sourced from ©2025 Morningstar, data as of 31 August 2025, based on A (USD)-Acc share class. †Peer group: EAA OE Global Equity Income.
#Weightings and allocations are subject to change without notice.

Active stock selection that focuses on both income and growth

A strategy that purely focuses on high dividend has historically underperformed the broader global equity market. This highlights the importance of balancing income and growth.

We believe that investing in dividend growers and companies with lower dividend yield yet excellent capital allocation with clear per share value creation can potentially enhance total returns. Diversification remains key when considering valuation, revenue growth and fundamentals. 

A strategy that purely focuses on high dividend may underperform the broader global equity market

Source: Bloomberg, as at 27 June 2025. Investments cannot be made directly into an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

US equities are the most expensive among major markets

Source: FactSet, I/B/E/S, MSCI, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, as at 1 August 2025. 2026 figures are estimates and for illustrative purposes only.

Companies we look for…
Companies we look for…

Source: Invesco as at 31 August 2025. For illustrative purposes only.

Source: Invesco as at 31 August 2025. Geographical weightings, sector weightings and portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The weightings for each breakdown are rounded to the nearest tenth or hundredth of a percent; therefore, the aggregate weights for each breakdown may not equal 100%.

Top 10 holdings

1. Rolls-Royce

2. 3i

3. Canadian Pacific Kansas City

4. Microsoft

5. Texas Instruments

 

Total holdings: 41

5.7%

5.6%

5.5%

4.8%

4.6%

6. AIA

7. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

8. ASML

9. East West Bancorp

10. London Stock Exchange

4.0%

4.0%

3.9%

3.4%

2.7%

Source: Invesco as at 31 August 2025. Geographical weightings, sector weightings and portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. For illustrative purposes only. It does not represent a recommendation to buy/hold/sell the securities. It must not be seen as investment advice.

Distribution information*

*Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed; For MD-1 shares, dividend may be paid out of capital. (Please refer to Note 1 and/or Note 2 of the "Important information")

  Intended frequency Record date Amount/Share Annualized dividend (%)
A (AUD Hgd)-MD1 Shares Monthly 29/08/25 0.0640 6.60%
A (USD)-MD1 Shares Monthly 29/08/25 0.0760 6.63%
A (HKD)-MD1 Shares Monthly 29/08/25 0.7000 6.71%
A (RMB Hgd)-MD1 Shares Monthly 29/08/25 0.4800 5.10%

Source: Invesco as at 31 August 2025.

Annualized dividend (%) = (Amount/Share X Frequency) ÷ Price on record date. Upon dividend distribution, the Fund's net asset value may fall on the ex-dividend date. For Frequency, Monthly = 12; Quarterly = 4; Semi-Annually = 2; Annually =1. All distributions below USD 50/AUD 50/HKD 400/RMB 400 will be automatically applied in the purchase of further shares of the same class. Positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return.

