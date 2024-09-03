Invesco Global Income Fund

Active asset allocation
Active allocation in different economic conditions. Equity and fixed income each account for approximately 35% to 65% of the portfolio.
A balanced fund with active asset allocation in search of income opportunities and capital growth globally
Deliver shareholder value via sustainable and growing dividends or purely capital growth.
A (USD Hgd)-MD1 and A (HKD Hgd)-MD1 share classes yielded 7.73% and 7.77% respectively. (Record date: 30/06/2025) *Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed. For MD-1 shares, dividend may be paid out of capital. (Please refer to Note 1 and/or Note 2 of the "Important information")
A (EUR)-Acc share class is Morningstar 5-star rated.^
A diversified global portfolio of income producing securities.#
Dedicated investment teams responsible for asset allocation, bond and equity selection.
Source: Invesco as at 30 June 2025.
^Any reference to a ranking, a rating or an award provides no guarantee for future performance results and is not constant over time.
#Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss. There is no guarantee objectives will be met.
|Intended frequency
|Record date
|Amount/Share
|Annualized dividend (%)
|
A (USD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0700
|
7.73%
|
A (HKD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.6670
|
7.77%
|
A (EUR)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0540
|
6.22%
|
A (AUD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0550
|
6.26%
|
A (GBP Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0650
|
7.47%
|
A (RMB Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.5420
|
6.31%
|
A (NZD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0650
|
7.84%
|
A (JPY Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
29.1670
|
3.49%
Annualized dividend (%) = (Amount/Share X Frequency) ÷ Price on record date. Upon dividend distribution, the Fund's net asset value may fall on the ex-dividend date. For Frequency, Monthly = 12; Quarterly = 4; Semi-Annually = 2; Annually =1. All distributions below USD 50/EUR 50/AUD 50/HKD 400/RMB 400/GBP 40 will be automatically applied in the purchase of further shares of the same class. Positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return.
The largest European-focused multi-asset balanced fund* using active asset allocation to achieve income and capital growth.
*Source: ©2025 Morningstar as of 30 June 2025. The largest fund in Morningstar Category - EAA Fund EUR Cautious Allocation.
A unique thematic approach to invest in high quality fixed income.
Capture attractive regular income with low volatility