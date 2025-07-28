Invesco Pan European High Income Fund

Active asset allocation
- Flexible allocation between bonds, equities and cash at different stages of the economic cycle.
The largest European-focused multi-asset balanced fund† using active asset allocation to achieve income and capital growth.
†Source: ©2025 Morningstar as of 30 June 2025. The largest fund in Morningstar Category - EAA Fund EUR Cautious Allocation.
With Eurozone inflation being under controlled, the market is expecting 3 to 4 interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank this year. The low-interest environment could boost corporate earnings and bond prices.
A lower interest rate environment helps reduce borrowing costs, making it easier for companies to repay loans.
The valuation gap between U.S. and European stocks remains high. Additionally, the European market is more cyclical than the U.S. market, offering better potential returns during economic recovery.
Record date: 30/06/2025
*Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed. For MD-1 shares, dividend may be paid out of capital.
Source: Invesco as at 30 June 2025.
*Annualized dividend (%) = (Amount/Share X Frequency) ÷ Price on record date. Upon dividend distribution, the Fund's net asset value may fall on the ex-dividend date. For Frequency, Monthly = 12. All distributions below USD 50/HKD 400 will be automatically applied in the purchase of further shares of the same class. Positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return.
^Any reference to a ranking, a rating or an award provides no guarantee for future performance results and is not constant over time. Performance is sourced from ©2025 Morningstar, data as of 30 June 2025. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. A (EUR)-QD Shares (Cumulative performance: Year-to-date: 1.22%, 1 year: 4.79%, 3 year: 9.48%, 5 year: 30.36%, 10 year: 26.49%; Calendar year performance: 2024: 5.17%, 2023: 9.43%, 2022: -9.81%, 2021: 5.02% and 2020: 2.10%). Peer group: EAA Fund EUR Cautious Allocation.
|Fund size
|€6.75 billion
|Average credit rating
|BB-
|Duration#
|3.13
|Total holdings
|482
Source: Invesco as at 30 June 2025. Geographical weightings, sector weightings and portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The weightings for each breakdown are rounded to the nearest tenth or hundredth of a percent; therefore, the aggregate weights for each breakdown may not equal 100%. #Only calculate the bond sector.
*Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed; For MD-1 shares, dividend may be paid out of capital. (Please refer to Note 1 and/or Note 2 of the "Important information")
|Intended frequency
|
Record date
|
Amount/Share
|
Annualized dividend (%)
|
A (EUR)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0400
|
6.12%
|
A (AUD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0460
|
6.81%
|
A (CAD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0510
|
7.19%
|
A (HKD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.4790
|
6.95%
|
A (NZD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0530
|
7.69%
|
A (USD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
30/06/25
|
0.0580
|
7.61%
Source: Invesco as at 30 June 2025.
Annualized dividend (%) = (Amount/Share X Frequency) ÷ Price on record date. Upon dividend distribution, the Fund's net asset value may fall on the ex-dividend date. For Frequency, Monthly = 12. All distributions below USD 50/EUR 50/AUD 50/NZD 50/CAD 50/HKD 400 will be automatically applied in the purchase of further shares of the same class. Positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return.
