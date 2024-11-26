Invesco was established in 1935 and today operates in more than 25 countries. The firm is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IVZ.

We understand that investment results matter, but we don’t stop there. Exceeding investors’ expectations is a passion that shapes everything we do. We put this into practice in our day-to-day work with and for our clients.

We manage US$ 1.8 trillion* of assets globally with an on-the-ground presence in more than 20 markets.