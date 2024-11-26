Who We Are

Invesco was established in 1935 and today operates in more than 25 countries. The firm is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IVZ.

We understand that investment results matter, but we don’t stop there. Exceeding investors’ expectations is a passion that shapes everything we do. We put this into practice in our day-to-day work with and for our clients. 

We manage US$ 1.8 trillion* of assets globally with an on-the-ground presence in more than 20 markets.

By investment capability (USD)

* As of 31 March 2025, Invesco

By Region (USD)

* As of 31 March 2025, Invesco

A unique blend of people, capabilities and scale

Invesco offers a multi-style, multi-product approach, allowing our clients to choose what they need and to diversify their investments. Investment strategies are tailored to the markets in which we operate, and our investment teams follow systematic, proven investment processes with a strong emphasis on risk control.

Worldwide network

Access to a worldwide network of investment professionals.

Diversification

Diversified offering of capabilities in virtually every asset class and investment style.

Commitment to Excellence

An independent firm with an investment-centric, client-focused culture.
