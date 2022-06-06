Sustainable Investing
Environmental & Climate Risk Management
Access Invesco’s approach to environment and climate risk management here
Our sustainable investing approach
At Invesco, our ambition in sustainable investing is to be the preferred partner for our clients. For many of our clients, long-term value creation and effective risk mitigation are fundamental to achieving their investment goals. As a result, we offer a range of sustainable investment solutions that help our clients to express their priorities across active, passive, equity, fixed income, real estate, multi-factor, and other exposures. We also adapt our offering to meet specific client needs, using bespoke solutions, such as self-indexing, to deliver the right investment outcomes.
Our commitment to sustainable investing
Our commitment to sustainable investing is a key element of our client led approach to managing our client’s assets. Assessment of financially material sustainability aspects is incorporated into the wider investment process as part of a holistic consideration of the investment risk and opportunities.
Investment Insights
Our sustainable investing capabilities
At Invesco, we have been implementing sustainable investing strategies for over 30 years. Invesco provides a broad range of sustainable investing-related capabilities that help our clients express their values, while meeting their investment objectives.
Learning about our sustainable investing capabilities
Along with our proprietary sustainable investing rating system, we offer a variety of sustainable investing capabilities which address our clients' diverse sustainable investing needs.