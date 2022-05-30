Invesco’s approach to environmental and climate risk management

Our Approach to Environmental and Climate Risks Management



Having a holistic approach to addressing environmental and climate investment risks is essential to our ambition to be the most client-centric asset manager. This includes:

Governance: Entity-level board and senior management oversight and leadership on environmental and climate risks

Entity-level board and senior management oversight and leadership on environmental and climate risks Investment Strategy: Integrating environmental risks specifically climate risks as part of investment process particularly for material risk factors

Integrating environmental risks specifically climate risks as part of investment process particularly for material risk factors Risk Management: Comprehensive risk management framework that includes risk monitoring, portfolio review and escalation supported by data and technology tools

Comprehensive risk management framework that includes risk monitoring, portfolio review and escalation supported by data and technology tools Disclosures: Transparency in reporting and disclosures of our approach to environmental and climate risk management

For more information, kindly refer to:

Invesco’s Firm Stewardship Report: Overview of Invesco’s ESG approach including governance, strategy and ESG tools, industry partnerships:

Invesco’s Firm TCFD Report: TCFD-aligned reporting on Invesco’s approach to climate risks including governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets:

Invesco Hong Kong Limited and Invesco Asset Management Singapore Ltd’s Environmental Risk Management Policy: Entity-level risk management policy taking into account governance, investment strategy, risk management and disclosures for environmental and climate risks:



For more information, you can read more about our sustainable investing approach at here.

If there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English version and its Chinese translation, the English version shall prevail.