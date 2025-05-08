Achievements & Awards

Invesco mountain
    • This flyer contains information about investment funds which invest in equities and/or bonds, each with different risk profiles. The fund(s) may not be suitable for all investors.
    • Some funds may invest in emerging markets, small companies, single country and/or industry sector. The investment focus of such funds might give rise to increased risk over more diversified funds.
    • Some funds invest in debt securities which are subject to credit and interest rate risks, and the risk of investing in non-investment grade bonds/high yield bonds. Funds with exposure to high yield bonds may involve higher risk.
    • Financial derivative instruments may be used for efficient portfolio management purposes or to attempt to hedge or reduce the overall risk of investments. The funds’ use of derivatives may become ineffective and they may suffer significant losses.
    • For certain share class(es), the funds may at discretion pay dividend out of the capital or pay dividend out of gross income while charging the fees and expenses out of the capital to increase the distributable income for the payment of dividends (i.e. effectively pay dividend out of capital). Payment of dividends out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the net asset value per share.
    • The value of the funds can be volatile and could go down substantially within a short period of time.
    • Investors should not base their investment decision on this flyer alone and must refer to the relevant prospectus and offering documents of the funds for further details (including risk factors) prior to investing.

Awards and Recognition 2025

Invesco and our funds are consistently recognized in a broad range of industry award programs.  Our awards reflect our commitment to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. 

Hong Kong 2025 Lipper Fund Awards 1
Equity Emerging Markets Global - 5 Years
Equity Global Income - 3 Years
Equity Global Income - 5 Years
Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 3 Years
Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 5 Years
Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 10 Years
Fund Selector Asia Fund Awards 2025 Hong Kong 2
Global Equity – Gold

  • 1

    This award only represents Lipper’s rating standard. The Hong Kong Fund Award “Equity Emerging Mkts Global – 5 Years” was given to Invesco Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A annual distribution - USD. The Hong Kong Fund Award “Equity Global Income – 3 Years” and “Equity Global Income – 5 Years” were given to Invesco Global Equity Income Fund Class A accumulation - USD. The Hong Kong Fund Award “Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 3 Years”, “Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 5 Years”, and “Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 10 Years” were given to Invesco Continental European Small Cap Equity Fund Class A annual distribution - USD. Full winners list and detailed methodology are available at Hong Kong 2025 | LSEG Lipper Fund Awards | Find Winners.
  • 2

    The award only represents Fund Selector Asia’s rating standard and was given to Invesco Global Equity Income Fund – Class C accumulation - USD. Full winners list and detailed methodology are available at Winners of the 2025 FSA Fund Awards in Hong Kong are… - Fund Selector Asia

All awards are for reference only. Any reference to a rating, ranking or an award is not a guarantee of future performance and is not constant over time. Since the selection criteria are not limited to the fund performance, the award ranking may not fully match the actual performance of the funds.

Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors should read the relevant prospectus for details, including the risk factors and product features. This flyer has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, and is issued by Invesco Hong Kong Limited (景順投資管理有限公司).

