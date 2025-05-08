Achievements & Awards
Awards and Recognition 2025
Invesco and our funds are consistently recognized in a broad range of industry award programs. Our awards reflect our commitment to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.
|Hong Kong 2025 Lipper Fund Awards 1
|Equity Emerging Markets Global - 5 Years
|Equity Global Income - 3 Years
|Equity Global Income - 5 Years
|Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 3 Years
|Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 5 Years
|Equity Europe Sm&Mid Cap - 10 Years
|Fund Selector Asia Fund Awards 2025 Hong Kong 2
|Global Equity – Gold
All awards are for reference only. Any reference to a rating, ranking or an award is not a guarantee of future performance and is not constant over time. Since the selection criteria are not limited to the fund performance, the award ranking may not fully match the actual performance of the funds.
Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors should read the relevant prospectus for details, including the risk factors and product features. This flyer has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, and is issued by Invesco Hong Kong Limited (景順投資管理有限公司).