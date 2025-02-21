Innovation in action

INSIGHTS & EDUCATION

    • The Trust seeks to track the investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Nasdaq-100 Index (“Index”). 
    • Investors should note the equity market risk, concentration risk of investing in the US market and in companies in the technology sector, technology sector risks, passive investment risk, trading risks, trading hours different risk, foreign exchange risks, multi-counter risks, reliance on market maker risks, termination risk and general investment risk.
    • The Trust may be subject to tracking error risk, which is the risk that its performance may not track that of the Index exactly. 
    • Payment of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment and may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of the Trust (“Share”).
    • All Shares will receive distributions in the base currency (USD) only. In the event that a Trust Shareholder has no USD account, the Trust Shareholder may have to bear the fees and charges associated with the conversion of such distributions from USD to HKD or RMB or any other currency.
    • NAV and trading price of the Shares can be volatile and could go down substantially.
    • Investors should not base their investment decision on this material alone.
Get to Know Invesco QQQ ETF (3455.HK)

25 years of QQQ. 25 years of performance.

1999
Launch

Invesco QQQ bursts onto the investment scene in March 1999 with a simple yet powerful approach: tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index.

2000
$10 billion AUM

Only about a year after its introduction, QQQ reaches $10 billion in assets, highlighting its warm reception as a way to access highly innovative companies.

2004
Moves listing from Amex to Nasdaq

QQQ transitions its listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market, aligning it more closely with its index and the Nasdaq’s reputation as the premier venue for technology and growth companies.

2007
New sponsorship and a new name

Powershares, which was acquired by Invesco in 2006, assumes sponsorship of QQQ, leading to a name change to PowerShares QQQ Trust. Despite the new name, the core attributes of QQQ remain consistent: liquidity, transparency, a straightforward approach.

2017
$50 billion AUM

QQQ assets hit $50 billion, further illustrating its popularity with investors by setting all-time highs powered by innovative companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet.

2018
Name change to Invesco QQQ Trust

QQQ changes its name to Invesco QQQ Trust to align it more closely with the broader Invesco ETF ecosystem, which today includes over 200 strategies spanning equity, fixed income, alternatives, commodities, currencies, and more.

2020
$100 billion AUM

Despite extreme market volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, QQQ crosses the $100 billion asset milestone. Many investors recognized QQQ’s potential as a liquid vehicle for helping to manage market exposure during turbulent times.

2024
25 years of performance

QQQ celebrates its 25th anniversary in March 2024. The consistent innovation and adaptability of QQQ’s holding companies have contributed to its success, making it a cornerstone of many investors' portfolios.

Why consider investing in innovation?

Invesco QQQ gives investors access to the most groundbreaking companies within the Nasdaq indices as they pursue financial growth. This access allows investors to be at the forefront of innovation, reach attractive values, and diversify their portfolios.

idea

Be at the forefront

The evolution of the Nasdaq-100 Index and QQQ over the last 25 years demonstrates the progression of innovation and technology to create a competitive edge in the market.

cognitive insight

Reach attractive values

Invesco QQQ launched as a cost-effective option to complement the investment objectives of investors who want access to innovative companies across the Nasdaq composite.

Diversify your portfolio

Investors have the opportunity to potentially enhance their portfolio allocation and build an innovative portfolio with our suite, offering access to forward-thinking companies across the market-cap spectrum.

  • Investment involves risks. The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

    There are risks involved with investing in Exchange-traded Funds (“ETFs”), including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed, and the return of index-based ETFs may not match the return of the Underlying index.  Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specific index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. Equity risk is the risk that the value of equity securities, including common stocks, may fail due to both changes in general economic and political conditions that impact the market as a whole, as well as factors that directly related to a specific company or its industry.

    Investments focused in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

    The Nasdaq-100® Index comprises the 100 largest non-financial companies traded on the Nasdaq. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

    The sponsor of the Invesco QQQ TrustSM, a unit of investment trust, is Invesco Capital Management LLC. NASDAQ, Nasdaq-100 Index, Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock and QQQ are trade/service marks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. and have been licensed for use by Invesco, QQQ's sponsor. NASDAQ makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in QQQ and makes no warranty and bears no liability with respect to QQQ, the Nasdaq-100 Index, its use or any data included therein.