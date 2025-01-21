Unlocking e-commerce potential in a digital world

QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, provides exposure to 100 of the largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq. These companies represent a diverse array of industries, including technology, consumer services, and healthcare.

Several of the holdings in QQQ play a key role in e-commerce, offering exposure to the sector's most innovative and disruptive companies. Through QQQ, investors can gain access to the industry giants driving the future of online shopping, digital payments, and retail logistics.

Below, we explore some of the key e-commerce players in QQQ and their contributions to the industry’s ongoing transformation. This balanced selection highlights companies that are both core to and facilitators of e-commerce, giving investors exposure to various aspects of the sector through QQQ.