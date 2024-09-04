Innovation GPUs: The backbone of artificial intelligence
GPUs are playing a large role in the technological revolution that is powering AI and supporting the growth of many technology companies.
Investing in data privacy may provide exposure to a growing trend given the increasing importance of protecting personal data in today’s digital age. As technology and digital communication becomes more sophisticated, so are the cybercriminals trying to hack your email and company data.
First, a quick word on the difference between data privacy and cybersecurity. Data privacy is concerned with the proper handling and protection of personal information, ensuring it is used with consent and in compliance with relevant regulations. Meanwhile, cybersecurity focuses on securing networks, systems, and data from cyber threats, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.
This data privacy arms race has created demand for robust cybersecurity solutions and services. There are nearly 140 countries with data and consumer privacy laws, while about a quarter of all U.S. states have enacted data privacy laws.1
For investors, understanding the landscape of data privacy companies, particularly those within the Nasdaq-100® Index, may offer a strategic entry into this growing industry.
As mentioned earlier, data privacy refers to the protection of personal information from unauthorized access and misuse. With the increasing volume of data generated daily, safeguarding this information has become more important than ever.
Hacks and cyberattacks are on the rise, eating into companies’ bottom lines and sapping the trust of consumers. Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the U.S. underscore the need for stringent data protection measures.
As more businesses operate online and digital transactions increase, the demand for cybersecurity solutions that ensure data privacy is also expected to rise.
Several companies within the Nasdaq-100 Index offer products and services that help other companies and entities maintain data privacy. Here’s a look at some of the key players:
For investors seeking exposure to the data privacy theme, Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) is one option to consider. QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100, which includes many of the top technology and innovation-driven companies, such as those involved in cybersecurity and data protection.
Data privacy is more than just a trend; it’s a strategic move to capitalize on the increasing need for security in our increasingly digital world.
Select the option that best describes you, or view the QQQ Product Details to take a deeper dive.
GPUs are playing a large role in the technological revolution that is powering AI and supporting the growth of many technology companies.
See why long term investment strategies should factor in research and development. A company's R&D strategy may lead to durability and better returns.
See how groundbreaking innovators are changing the world.
NA3794208
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This information is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation of any companies referenced.
This content should not be construed as an endorsement for or recommendation to invest in Microsoft Corp, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, or Cisco. Neither Microsoft Corp, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, nor Cisco are affiliated with Invesco. Only 4 of 101 underlying Invesco QQQ ETF fund holdings are featured. The companies referenced are meant to help illustrate representative innovative themes, not serve as a recommendation of individual securities. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. See invesco.com/qqq for current holdings. As of 8/13/2024 Microsoft Corp, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Cisco made up 8.26%, 0.75%, 0.38%, 1.27% respectively, of Invesco QQQ ETF.
Invesco Distributors, Inc.