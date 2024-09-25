Key takeaways:

Digital technologies are revolutionizing the way fans engage with sports and interact with their favorite teams.

Concepts including augmented reality (AR), immersive mobile apps, and smart stadiums are altering the way fans consume sports.

Invesco QQQ ETF features exposure to leading sports tech innovators, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Electronic Arts.

Live games on linear television remain the primary avenue through which fans enjoy sports, but changing consumer behavior and increased digitization are altering sports consumption. These days, digital technology is crucial in keeping fans engaged not only while a sport is in season, but over the course of an entire year.

Sports technology is a high-growth market, expected to grow at a rapid pace in coming years. On a global basis, it could swell to $36.66 billion by 2027, notching a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.1

Social media platforms got the ball rolling, providing fans with avenues for connecting directly with teams and players. The intersection of social media and sports remains as vibrant as ever and it’s a critical avenue for brands, leagues, and teams when it comes to connecting with younger fans in particular.

Amazon

Amazon’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) has ushered in a new era of consuming sports statistics with next gen stats (NGS). NGS provides value to fans and teams alike. For example, the NFL – the most popular North American sports league – uses NGS powered by AWS for a variety of purposes, including player health safety and building the league’s schedule.

NGS are also being used at a tactical level. The NFL points to improved player performance and the ability of coaches to make faster real-time decisions on teams using the AWS technology.

Other leagues are catching on as AWS NGS are also used by the NHL and the PGA Tour.

Meta Platforms

Social media, including Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram, is integral in driving increased fan engagement, particularly among young people. More than half of Gen Zers follow at least one professional athlete online and 90% use social media to consume sports content, according to Deloitte.2

Social media plays another important role in sports digitization. It keeps fans engaged beyond a league’s traditional calendar. As one example, thanks to social media, NFL fans can maintain their interest after the playoffs, through the draft and training camp. That’s important because committed fans are likely to spend more.

Average frequency of off-season engagement by fan type