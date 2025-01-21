Key takeaways:

From smarter delivery systems to sustainable packaging and lab-grown alternatives, Nasdaq-listed companies are redefining the food industry.

These advancements are changing how we eat, shop, and experience food.

Invesco QQQ’s Recipe for Innovation, where technology and food meet, features the next generation of culinary leaders, setting the table for what’s next.

Food innovation is now more than just the morsels on your plate – it’s about how it gets there, how it’s made, and how technology transforms every step of the process. From smarter delivery systems to sustainable packaging and lab-grown alternatives, companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index are redefining the food industry.

Amazon: Reinventing grocery and tech-enabled shopping

Amazon, one of the largest holdings in Invesco QQQ, is changing the way consumers shop for food. After acquiring Whole Foods Market in 2017, Amazon introduced Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pantry, expanding grocery delivery across the U.S. Its Amazon Go stores use Just Walk Out technology, powered by sensors and artificial intelligence, to create a cashier-less shopping experience. These innovations make grocery shopping faster and more efficient, while also transforming the retail food landscape.

PepsiCo: Leading with sustainability and healthier choices

PepsiCo has gone far beyond soda, focusing on sustainability and healthier products. The company’s Pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) initiative highlights its commitment to regenerative agriculture and environmentally friendly food production. Brands like Lay’s Oven Baked and Gatorade reflect PepsiCo’s ability to balance taste and health while adapting to changing consumer demands.

Keurig Dr Pepper: Brewing up innovation in beverages

Keurig Dr Pepper is reimagining how people enjoy beverages at home and on the go. Its Keurig single-serve coffee systems offer unmatched convenience, variety, and sustainability with recyclable pods. The Drinkworks Home Bar takes innovation a step further, letting consumers craft cocktails with the push of a button. By focusing on packaging sustainability and sourcing, Keurig Dr Pepper is leading the charge in beverage innovation for modern lifestyles.

Starbucks: Blending technology with the café experience

Starbucks combines product innovation with technology to enhance the customer experience. The Starbucks Rewards app, with more than 34 million active users,1 leverages digital tools to drive loyalty and streamline orders. Sustainability remains a key focus, with plant-based menu items and initiatives to reduce single-use plastics. New offerings like Nitro Cold Brew and ready-to-drink beverages showcase Starbucks’ ability to adapt to evolving consumer tastes while maintaining its global appeal. QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, provides exposure beyond the tech sector and includes well-known consumer discretionary brands like Starbucks.

DoorDash: Optimizing food delivery and logistics

DoorDash has revolutionized how food reaches consumers, making delivery faster and more accessible. The global online food delivery market stood at $232.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to $637.46 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, according to Precedence Research.2