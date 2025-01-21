Innovation Unlocking e-commerce potential in a digital world
Learn how e-commerce has changed our global economy and about the holding companies behind this growing trend
Food innovation is now more than just the morsels on your plate – it’s about how it gets there, how it’s made, and how technology transforms every step of the process. From smarter delivery systems to sustainable packaging and lab-grown alternatives, companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index are redefining the food industry.
Amazon, one of the largest holdings in Invesco QQQ, is changing the way consumers shop for food. After acquiring Whole Foods Market in 2017, Amazon introduced Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pantry, expanding grocery delivery across the U.S. Its Amazon Go stores use Just Walk Out technology, powered by sensors and artificial intelligence, to create a cashier-less shopping experience. These innovations make grocery shopping faster and more efficient, while also transforming the retail food landscape.
PepsiCo has gone far beyond soda, focusing on sustainability and healthier products. The company’s Pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) initiative highlights its commitment to regenerative agriculture and environmentally friendly food production. Brands like Lay’s Oven Baked and Gatorade reflect PepsiCo’s ability to balance taste and health while adapting to changing consumer demands.
Keurig Dr Pepper is reimagining how people enjoy beverages at home and on the go. Its Keurig single-serve coffee systems offer unmatched convenience, variety, and sustainability with recyclable pods. The Drinkworks Home Bar takes innovation a step further, letting consumers craft cocktails with the push of a button. By focusing on packaging sustainability and sourcing, Keurig Dr Pepper is leading the charge in beverage innovation for modern lifestyles.
Starbucks combines product innovation with technology to enhance the customer experience. The Starbucks Rewards app, with more than 34 million active users,1 leverages digital tools to drive loyalty and streamline orders. Sustainability remains a key focus, with plant-based menu items and initiatives to reduce single-use plastics. New offerings like Nitro Cold Brew and ready-to-drink beverages showcase Starbucks’ ability to adapt to evolving consumer tastes while maintaining its global appeal. QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, provides exposure beyond the tech sector and includes well-known consumer discretionary brands like Starbucks.
DoorDash has revolutionized how food reaches consumers, making delivery faster and more accessible. The global online food delivery market stood at $232.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to $637.46 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, according to Precedence Research.2
Door Dash’s DashPass subscription provides affordable delivery options, while the company’s expansion into grocery and convenience store deliveries shows its adaptability. Innovations like “ghost kitchens” optimize restaurant logistics, helping meals get to tables quickly and efficiently. DoorDash’s tech-driven solutions are redefining convenience for modern consumers.
From grocery delivery to sustainable beverages and digital-first dining, Nasdaq-listed companies are helping shape the future of food. Whether it’s making delivery faster, reducing environmental impact, or creating healthier products, these advancements are changing how we eat, shop, and experience food.
Explore how innovation can help drive growth at Invesco QQQ’s Recipe for Innovation, where technology and food meet, and the next generation of chefs and culinary leaders set the table for what’s next.
